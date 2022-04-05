हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chaitra Navratri 2022

Chaitra Navratri 2022, Day 4: Pray for a healthy life from Maa Kushmanda

Maa Kushmunda is regarded to have immense power and it is believed that she only created the universe just with a smile. 

Chaitra Navratri 2022, Day 4: Pray for a healthy life from Maa Kushmanda

New Delhi: The Chaitra Navratri festival began this year on April 2 and will last till Ram Navami on April 10 respectively. In the much-revered nine day festival of Chaitra Navratri (nine-nights), each day a different avatar of Maa Durga is worshipped by the devotees for different things. In general, there are four types of Navratris in a year, out of which only two are widely celebrated - the Chaitra Navratri (spring) and Shardiya Navratri (autumn). The other two are Ashada and Magha Gupt Navratri. 

Chaitra Navratri Day 4: Pray MAA KUSHMANDA  FOR HEALTH

On the fourth day of Navratri, Maa Kushmanda is prayed to. Her name is derived from three words - Ku meaning 'little', Ushma stands for 'energy or warmth' and Anda stands for 'cosmic egg'. Maa Kushmanda is believed to be Lord Shiva's consort. 

Devotees pray to her for improved health, wealth and strength.

It is also believed that this form of Durga has the power and energy to reside within the sun. Therefore, she has the radiance and glow to sustain and preserve energy.

Maa Kushmanda also has eight hands and is also known as Ashtabhuja Devi. Through her Jap Mala (rosary), the goddess bestows siddhis to her devotees.

She is regarded to have immense power and it is believed that she only created the universe just with a smile.

Besides, several legends say that she is fond of Bali of white pumpkin which is known as Kushmand. Because she created the universe (Brahmanda) and she likes Kushmand, the goddess is popularly known as Maa Kushmanda.

She is mounted on a tiger and carries Lotus, Chakra, Kamandalu, Bow, Arrow, Gadha, Rosary, Jar of holy Elixir and blood as her weapons.

MANTRAS TO CHANT FOR MAA KUSHMANDA

ॐ देवी कूष्माण्डायै नमः॥

Om Devi Kushmandayay Namah

सुरासम्पूर्णकलशं रुधिराप्लुतमेव च।

दधाना हस्तपद्माभ्यां कूष्माण्डा शुभदास्तु मे॥

MAA KUSHMANDA STUTI

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ कूष्माण्डा रूपेण संस्थिता।

नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Kushmanda Rupena Samstita

Namastasyay Namastasyay Namastasyay Namo Namah

Maa Kushmunda blesses her devotees with energy, power and guides them to take the right direction.

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Navratri!

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Chaitra Navratri 2022Chaitra NavratriMaa KushmandaNavratri day 4 pujaNavratriDurga
Next
Story

Chaitra Navratri 2022, Day 3: Chant these mantras to Maa Chandraghanta for valour and strength

Must Watch

PT2M45S

Gorakhnath Temple Attack: Before attack, Murtaza saw a special video