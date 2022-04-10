New Delhi: Today marks the last day of the 9-day auspicious Hindu festival of Chaitra Navratri, in which each day a different avatar of Goddess Durga is worshipped. This year Chaitra Navratri began on April 3 and ends on April 9. Today also marks the occasion of Ram Navmi or the birth of Lord Rama. On the 9th day of Navratri, Maa Siddhidhatri is prayed to.

KNOW ALL ABOUT MAA SIDDHIDHATRI: DURGA AVATAR WORSHIPPED OF DAY 9 OF NAVRATRI:

Maa Siddhidhatri is said to bless her devotees with wish fulfilment. All the divine aspirations of the bhakts are fulfilled by the 9th form of Maa Durga. Siddhi means supernatural power or meditative ability and Dhatri refers to the giver or awarder.

The goddess is believed to possess several kinds of healing powers. In this form, Goddess Siddhidatri is seen having four hands holding a discus, conch shell, trident and mace, sitting on a fully bloomed lotus or a lion.

MANTRAS TO CHANT FOR MAA SIDDHIDHATRI:

सिद्ध गन्धर्व यज्ञद्यैर सुरैर मरैरपि |

सेव्यमाना सदा भूयात्‌ सिद्धिदा सिद्धि दायिनी ||

वन्दे वांछित मनोरथार्थ चन्द्रार्घकृत शेखराम्।

कमलस्थितां चतुर्भुजा सिद्धीदात्री यशस्वनीम्॥

स्वर्णावर्णा निर्वाणचक्रस्थितां नवम् दुर्गा त्रिनेत्राम्।

शख, चक्र, गदा, पदम, धरां सिद्धीदात्री भजेम्॥

Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati's Ardhanareshwar Swaroop is connected with Lord Maa Siddhidhatri. It is believed that one side of Mahadev is goddess Siddhidhatri—the form of Durga, Shakti. As per many beliefs and ancient Vedic scriptures, Lord Shiva achieved siddhis by praying to Goddess Siddhidhatri.

Maa Siddhidhatri's weapons include Mace, Chakra, Shankha, lotus in which 8 siddhis are absorbed. The goddess is mounted on a lion or a fully bloomed lotus.

Here's wishing all a very Happy Navratri!