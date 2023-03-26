Chaitra Navratri 2023: Mouth-Watering Makhana Dishes You Should Not Miss During Fasting, Check Health Benefits Of Foxnuts

Health benefits of foxnuts: Chaitra Navratri, a major Hindu festival, is celebrated for nine days in the Hindu month of Chaitra, which falls between March and April. In order to receive blessings and offer prayers for prosperity, happiness, and good health, worshippers observe fasts throughout this festival and worship the nine forms of the goddess Durga. Navratri includes fasting, and many people refrain from eating specific foods at this time.

A common ingredient used in Navratri fasting cuisine is makhana, commonly referred to as fox nuts or lotus seeds. One of the best sources of vital nutrients is fox nut, often known as "makhana." Makhana, a popular Navratri snack food, has a variety of health benefits. Makhana offers a lot, including supplying energy, enhancing the lustre of your skin, and cleansing your body. This dry fruit can be consumed in several ways.

The Health Benefits of Makhana (Fox Nuts) Are:

1. Help lose weight

Makhanas make the best mid-day munchies which are low in calories and high in nutrition.

2. Help balance blood sugar

Fox nuts are a healthy snack for diabetics because they contain no sugar and are therefore helpful in maintaining a normal blood sugar level. These nuts also keep your appetite at ease and keep you satisfied.

3. Good for kidneys

Abundant in astringent properties, makhanas can aid in kidney-related problems.

4. Rich in antioxidants

Enriched with the goodness of antioxidants, helps in relieving chronic inflammation and early ageing and constant stress.

5. Packed with fibre

Loaded with soluble fibres, fox nuts can effectively ease constipation and indigestion.

Fox nuts also contain magnesium, potassium and phosphorus in a good amounts. You can either roast the makhana and consume it, or you can put in some effort to make Makhana kheer, Makhana sabzi and raita are other options. All you need are their recipes for that.

These delectable makhana recipes can be made during the Chaitra Navratri fast. You may find a collection of recipes for makhana by scrolling down.

Makhana Raita

Makhana raita, prepared with phool makhana, is a nutritious curd recipe.

(By Veg Recipes Of India)

Ingredients:

- 1 cup

- Fresh chilled yoghurt

- Makhana

- 1/4 teaspoon red chilli powder

- 1/2 teaspoon roasted cumin powder

- 1 pinch garam masala powder

- 2 tablespoons chopped coriander leaves

Method:

- Heat a small frying pan or kadhai and add phool makhana to it.

- Dry roast the phool makhana till they are golden and crispy on a low flame. All through roasting, stir occasionally. Put them on a plate and wait for them to cool.

- Next roll them into a coarse powder and place them in a wrap bag. They can also be mashed in a mixer or dry grinder.

- In a bowl, stir 1 cup of fresh, chilled curd (yoghurt).

- Add 1/4 teaspoon red chilli powder, 1/2 teaspoon roasted cumin powder, and a dash of garam masala powder to the curd to season it. Black salt can also be used as a seasoning.

- After stirring, add the phool makhana, which has been roughly crushed. Stir well once more.

- Add the chopped coriander leaves.

Makhana raita should be stirred and served right away as a side dish with your meal to break the fast.

Makhane Ki Kheer

Indian custard called makhana kheer is made with fox nuts, milk, sugar, and dry fruits. It is a delicious treat that can be prepared at any time but is especially apt for vrat or fasting days.

(By Whiskaffair)

Ingredients:

- 2 tablespoon Ghee

- 2 cups Makhana

- 1 litre full-fat milk

- 1/4 cup almonds

- 1/4 cup cashew nuts

- 1/4 cup pistachios

- 1/4 cup raisins

- 1/4 cup sugar

- 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

Method:

- Heat 2 tablespoons of ghee in a heavy bottom pan over medium heat.

- Once the ghee is hot, add 2 cups of makhana and roast on medium heat until they turn crunchy. Keep stirring frequently while roasting.

- Crushed makhana will make the kheer creamier. If you are crushing the makhana, then crush them and add them back to the same pan.

- Add 1 litre of whole milk and 15-20 strands of saffron (optional) to the pan, over the makhana, and bring it to a boil over medium heat.

- Once the milk comes to a boil, reduce the heat to low and cook for 10-12 minutes.

- Add 2 tablespoons slivered almonds, 2 tablespoons slivered cashew nuts, 2 tablespoons slivered pistachios, and 2 tablespoons raisins and cook until kheer thickens (10-12 minutes).

- Keep scraping the milk that has solidified and collected on the sides of the pan and mix it with kheer.

- Add ¼ cup sugar and 2-3 crushed green cardamoms and cook for another 2-3 minutes.

- Kheer is ready. Garnish with more slivered nuts and serve hot or chilled.

Sweet Potatoes And Makhana Chat

This tasty savoury recipe is the perfect dish for an evening snack to break your fast with a healthy twist of sweet potatoes.

Ingredients:

- Par-boiled sweet potatoes - 200 gms

- 1 tablespoon Ghee

- 1-2 Tablespoon curd

- 1 teaspoon sendha namak

- 2 tablespoons pomegranate seeds

- 1 tablespoon chopped coriander leaves

- 2 tablespoons green chutney

- 2 tablespoons dates chutney

- 1/2 cup Makhanas

- 2 tablespoons roasted peanuts

Method:

- Add ghee to a heated skillet and roast the makhanas until they are crispy.

- Add oil or ghee to another hot pan. The sweet potatoes should be fried until they are brown on all sides.

- Layer the chutneys, pomegranate seeds, roasted peanuts, and coriander leaves on top of the shallow-fried sweet potatoes in a serving bowl.

- Finally, you can either eat the roasted makhanas whole or slightly crushed.

- Serve and eat fresh.

Coconut Makhana Laddoo

Makhana Ladoo is a soft yet crunchy sweet made by shaping a mix of powdered makhana, dry fruits, jaggery and ghee.

(By Chef Tarla Dalal)

Ingredients:

- 6 tablespoon ghee

- 6 cups of fox nuts/ makhana

- 1/2 cup of almonds

- 1/2 cup cashew

- 4 tablespoon pistachios

- 1/2 cup grated dry coconut

- 1 cup roughly grated jaggery

- 4 teaspoons black sesame seeds (kala til)

- 4 teaspoon charmargaj (melon seeds)

- 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder (elaichi powder)

Method:

- Cook makhana in a non-stick pan for 6-8 minutes in ghee.

- In a separate pan, add 3 tbsp ghee and grated coconut and saute on medium flame.

- Add the nuts- almonds, cashew, and pictachios.

- Mix the roasted fox nuts and the other mixture.

- Meanwhile, add jaggery to a pan and let it cook and cook down after 5-6 minutes of stirring.

- Mix the seeds with the coconut and makhana mixture. Pour melted jaggery on top with cardamom powder.

- Roll this mixture into equal portions and make round balls in the shape of ladoos and serve or store in an air-tight container.