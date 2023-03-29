topStoriesenglish2589086
Chaitra Navratri Ashtami: Devotees Offer Prayers At Delhi's Chhatarpur Mandir On The Eighth Day Of Navratri

Maha Ashtami: One of the most significant days of the Navratri celebration is Ashtami and the famous Chhattarpur temple is famous for its Navratri festivities. Here is a glimpse of the Ashtami puja at the famous Delhi temple.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Tanya Dutt|Last Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 04:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Navratri 2023 Ashtami: Devotees offered prayers and sought blessings from Goddess Durga on the eighth day of the Chaitra Navratri at the Chhatarpur Temple in the national capital on Wednesday.The devotees also flocked to attend the `early morning` aarti at the temple.

Devotees were seen standing in the long queue and waiting for their chance patiently to offer prayers.Mantras were chanted by priests and holy songs were played at the temple premises.

Goddess Katyayani is the deity of the famous Chhattarpur temple. This temple should be on your list if you want to see the Navratri festivities because it is the second biggest temple complex in India and is located just outside of Delhi.

The main Maa Katyayani temple in Chhattarpur Temple only opens during Navratri, this is the reason there is a rush of devotees to the temple especially on day 8 of Navratri.

Chaitra Navratri or Vasant Navratri is celebrated during the spring season in India and it is considered to be an important nine-day celebration for the Hindu community.

This year, the nine-day festivities begin on March 22 and will go on till March 30. Each day is dedicated to a different form of Goddess Durga, worshipping the power and qualities that each avatar represents.The first day of Chaitra Navratri falls during the `Shukla Paksha` of the moon ie, the full moon phase. 

The rituals performed during the nine days in order to praise Goddess Durga, vary each day. It also marks the birthday of Lord Rama, which usually falls on the ninth day during the Navratri festivity, hence it is also known as Rama Navratri.

Delhi, the nation's capital, has a rich history, culture, and customs to boast about. India is a diverse country. With its own deep-rooted culture, Delhi is a melting pot of several religions. This is one of the reasons behind the city's extravagant celebrations!

The festival is much like Maha Navratri, dedicated to the nine different forms of Goddess Durga, collectively known as Navdurga.

(With ANI inputs)

