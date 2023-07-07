It's time to break free and relax because Friday has finally arrived. We have successfully navigated through a busy week, and now it's time to prepare for an exciting weekend. If you happen to be in Delhi-NCR this weekend and are tired of the same old shopping routines, here are some enjoyable activities you should consider. You can design your weekend around engaging experiences, family dinners, exploring new places and cuisines, practicing self-care, or simply indulging in a weekend of restful sleep.

For those who are eager to have a fantastic weekend and want to go beyond the typical mall visits and movie outings, we have some great options for you. Below are the events taking place in Delhi-NCR from July 7 to July 9 that will add more interest and fun to your weekend.

Delhi Weekend Events: Check What’s Happening In Delhi-NCR From July 7-9

cre Trending Stories

Cocktail Crawl X Commons

Cocktail Crawl is back at COMMONS, DLF Avenue with an array of thrilling cocktails and engaging activities taking place on the second floor. Immerse yourself in an unforgettable and exhilarating evening as you participate in our three-hour Pub Crawl, creating unforgettable memories along the way. Enjoy free entry and two free drinks at each pub, while indulging in entertaining games and activities. From face painting to Sip and Paint, dancing, arcade games, temporary tattoos, bar games, and much more, there is an abundance of excitement awaiting you.

Venue: Pub Crawl, DLF Avenue

Date: July 7

Time: 7:30 pm onwards

Bollywood Takeover

Get ready for a night of glitz, glamour, and Bollywood magic as Insider presents "Bollywood Takeover" on Friday, July 7. Prepare yourself for an unforgettable experience as the event showcases captivating live acts by esteemed Bollywood performers. This includes acclaimed singers dominating the music charts, dynamic dancers exuding energy, and sensational DJs creating an electrifying atmosphere.

Immerse yourself in the rhythm of your beloved Bollywood songs and surrender to the enchanting power of music. With a playlist encompassing timeless melodies and the hottest chart-toppers, be prepared to dance the night away without a pause.

Venue: Diablo, Delhi

Date: July 7

Time: 9 pm onwards

Madhur Virli Live - Stand-Up Comedy

Madhur Virli will be performing live to make your weekend fun, memorable, and full of laughter. Don’t forget to witness him live this weekend in Gurugram.

Venue: The Comedy Theatre, Gurugram

Date: July 8

Time: 8 pm onwards

Tickets: Rs 349 onwards (BookMyShow)

Punchliners Host To Roast Ft Jeeveshu Ahluwalia

As soon as we hear punchliners, Jeeveshu Ahluwalia is the first name that pops up in our minds as he ‘nails’ it every time. He is coming back as a host to roast you this weekend on July 9 to give you more punchliners to remember and cherish.

Date: July 9

Time: 7 pm onwards

Venue: Worldmark 3, Delhi

Shaam-E-Sufiyana By Nooran Sisters

Nooran Sisters are back to give your weekend a musical twist and add some soulful music for a memorable evening.

Venue: Trippy Tequila, Noida

Date: July 8

Time: 8 pm onwards

Very Small Feelings - Art Exhibition

Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) announces ‘Very Small Feelings’ (VSF), the fourth exhibition in the multi-part, long-term programme 'Young Artists of Our Times' series, in collaboration with Samdani Art Foundation, Dhaka. Bringing together 42 projects ranging from new commissions, historical works, performances, books, personal and institutional archives, artists' creative prompts turned into installations, and many kinds of landscapes, the exhibition seeks to encounter the eternal inner child in us and bind us strongly to it.

Conceived as a ‘spread’ where stories, rituals, characters, memories, and actions provide a space for intergenerational conversations and entanglements, VSF sees youth as a conceptual category, not defined by age, but as a place of possibility - staged through known and forgotten tales, popular characters, cartoons and narratives deeply embedded in one's consciousness.

The exhibition features works across a range of media, including, a new commission work by Mumbai-based architect duo Rupali Gupte and Prasad Shetty, sculptural installation by Delhi-based artist Murari Jha, Guandeoupe artist Kelly Sinnapah Mary, a large installation by Indonesian artist Aditya Novali in collaboration with his sister Ade Dianita, a new site-specific murals by Finnish artist Jani Ruscica, a participatory performance by Bangladeshi artist Yasmin Jahan Nupur which is also supported by Bagri Foundation, and Berlin-based artist Simon Fujiwara’s new set of works on his character of ‘Who the Baer’, among other works.

Other prominent international artists and projects include Vietnamese artist Thao Nguyễn Phan’s installation ‘Tropical Siesta’ and Dutch artist Afra Eisma’s work is among the largest tapestries and textile-based works ever exhibited by KNMA. The historical part of the exhibition highlights new research on forgotten artists like Leela Mukherjee and Devi Prasad, bringing to focus their life as artist-educators, and on artists Chittaprosad and Benodebehari Mukherjee.

Date: 4 July – 23 September 2023

Venue: KNMA, Saket

Timing: 10:30 am - 6:30 pm

Tickets: Free

(The museum is closed on Monday and all public holidays.)