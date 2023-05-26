Delhi Weekend Events: Live Music To StandUp Comedy - Check What’s Happening In Delhi-NCR From May 26-28

Things To Do In Delhi This Weekend: Prepare to unwind and get ready for the highly anticipated weekend. If you happen to be in Delhi-NCR and are tired of the repetitive weekend shopping routines, we have some exciting suggestions for you to make the most of your time. So, as you watch the clock ticking and the moment approaches when you can finally close your laptops and head home to plan your weekend, we've got you covered. For those eager to indulge in a thrilling weekend and seeking alternatives to mundane mall visits and typical movie screenings, we've got just the thing for you.

Here’s a list of events taking place in Delhi-NCR from May 26 to May 28 which will make your weekend more interesting and fun.

Delhi Weekend Events: List Of Events Happening In Delhi-NCR From May 26-28

Tribute to Coldplay Ft. Best Kept Secret Band

Are you ready to experience a musical Friday night? Then get ready to be blown away by the captivating and electrifying performance of the Best Kept Secret band. With an undeniable aura of mystery surrounding them, this extraordinary group has taken the music scene by storm, leaving audiences mesmerized and begging for more. The band's unique blend of genres, combining rock, funk, and soul, transcends boundaries, taking listeners on a musical journey they never thought possible. Whether you're a seasoned music enthusiast or a casual listener, witnessing the Best Kept Secret band's awe-inspiring performance is an experience you don't want to miss.

Date: May 26

Timings: 9:00 PM onwards

Location: Hard Rock Cafe New Delhi, Connaught Place

The Cocktail Festival 2023

Experience the second installment of The Cocktail Festival, where you have the opportunity to sample a total of 10 complimentary cocktails across 10 bars in Delhi. By using your 'cocktail passport,' you can enjoy these drinks at renowned establishments such as Comorin, Lair, PCO, Tickled Pink, Dandy Fio, Bougie, Klap, Public Affair, Town Hall, and Fig and Maple.

Date: Until May 30

Where: Drinks at multiple venues

Tickets: Rs 999 (PayTm Insider)

Sabri Brothers At Playboy Beer Garden

Prepare to be taken to another realm as the Sabri Brothers enchant you with their captivating Qawwali music at Playboy Beer Garden. Every note will reverberate deep into your soul, from their passionate vocals to the rhythmic beats of traditional instruments, producing a memorable musical experience.

It's time to indulge in an evening that will leave you enthralled and coming back for more!

Date: May 26

Timings: 8 pm onwards

Location: Playboy Beer Garden, Unitech commercial Tower- II, Sector- 45, Gurugram

Sufi Symphony Ft. Shivaya

Give your ears the pleasure of some Sufi music this weekend. Embark on a mystical journey of divine love and spiritual ecstasy through enchanting Sufi melodies. Become a part of an unforgettable evening of soul-stirring music and poetic bliss with savory food and amazing drinks!

Date: May 27

Time: 8 pm onwards

Location: SMAAASH, Rajouri Garden, Delhi

Tickets: Rs 199 onwards (PayTm Insider)

StandUp Comedy- Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta

Weekends come with the hope to relax and share a good laugh with your loved ones. Hence, to make you smile wide, the stand-up comedian Ravi Gupta will be in town this weekend with his latest comedy show ‘Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta.’ So gear up and watch him live this weekend.

When: May 28

Where: Studio XO, Gurugram

Time: 5 pm onwards

Tickets: Rs 499 onwards (BookMyShow)