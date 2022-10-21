Diwali 2022: Do NOT make THESE rangoli designs on doorsteps - check dos and don'ts of Deepavali puja

Diwali 2022: One of the biggest Hindu festivals of the year, Diwali is celebrated across the country. The five days of the festival begin with Dhanteras and continues till Bhai Dooj. During this time, especially on the day of Diwali, people light up their homes with diyas and fairy lights, put rangolis, cook good food and meet family and friends. As per Hindu beliefs, Diwali is the day when Lord Rama, along with wife Sita and brother Lakshmana, returned to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile, and after Rama defeated Ravana. So the festival stands for the spiritual triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

Lakshmi Puja is one of the most significant aspects of Diwali. Astrologer and Vastu Expert, Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, Chairman/Founder of All India Institute of Occult Science and True Vastu, tells us the dos and don'ts of Lakshmi Puja on Diwali.

Diwali 2022: Lakshmi Puja muhurat

Starts: From 5:39 pm on October 24

Ends: On 8:14 pm on October 24

Diwali 2022: Dos and Don’ts of Diwali

Gurudev Shrie Kashyap says that following the Vastu tips during Diwali will ensure happiness and prosperity. He lists out the dos and don'ts of Diwali Puja. Read on...

Dos:

- While worshipping, a lamp should be lit and placed on the right side of the deity while incense sticks should be lit on the left side.

- According to the scriptures, a ghee lamp should be lit on the right and an oil lamp on the left.

- Do Lakshmi puja following proper rules and regulations this Diwali, to seek the immense blessings of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi.

- Do Lakshmi puja in the given muhurat as this will make Goddess happy and ensure the blessings.

- The main entrance of your house should be beautifully decorated and should be neat and clean. You can make a rangoli at the entrance of your home,.You can use flowers or colours to make the rangoli.

- One should always worship facing East or North. But there is no direction defect of worshipping in front of the idol of the God.

- Turmeric, coriander and kamal gatta (lotus seeds) should be used in Diwali worship.



- At least 11 ghee lamps should be lit during the period of Diwali puja. And after the Deepawali puja, keeping a big lamp lit throughout the night in the house is considered to be a sign of good luck and increase of wealth.

Don’ts:

- Make sure to get your main door repaired if it makes any creaking sound.

- Avoid making rangoli designs of Lord Ganesha or Goddess Lakshmi on the doorsteps.

- Avoid placing Om and Swastika in the wrong direction - that is South or West direction.

- Don’t keep your waste or unused things on the terrace.

