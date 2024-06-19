Exclusive: Can Movie Time Help In Getting Rid Of Mental Health Issues

New Delhi: Movies are considered a universal language that speaks to everyone worldwide. For decades, movies have been a cultural yardstick that reflects society, educates and informs people about cultures, and traditions all across, and provides entertainment. With the onset of digital media, people have more access to movies nowadays and can be transported to a different world just with a click of a button. However, with extreme digital enhancement, our screen time has also exponentially increased as content consumption has been a part of our daily lives. But did you ever wonder that movie time can also help deal with mental health issues? Ms Honey Gudh (ICF Certified PCC Credentialed Life Coach, Head Coach Trainer and Co-Founder of Cocoweave Coaching International) shares her valuable inputs with Zee News Digital in understanding how this visual medium can help ease mental health issues. Let’s take a deep dive into this:

● Lets you unwind

Don’t we all love to get cosy on our couch with a movie playing on our TV? For most people, this is one of the easiest ways to relax and rejuvenate our mood after a long and tiring day. For some time, movie time lets you forget all your worries and keeps you distracted. It takes you to a different world where you get engrossed with the characters. Romantic movies and comedy movies are a great way to unwind and relax your mind from stress.

● Entertainment for your mind and soul

Who does not want to be entertained? The answer is we all want to forget our daily struggles and life problems and get that pure time of entertainment and movies are the best option to go for. It certainly provides a boost to your mind and soul. Many a time, when people have felt anxious or going through a tough phase at work or in their personal life, have found solace in watching movies. Movies are excellent stressbusters and elevate your mood within moments.

● Acts as motivator

Movies have diverse plots and characters and they have the power to motivate and encourage you. Taking a few hours of break from your everyday monotonous life and indulging in a movie can help in productivity and re-energize you. Uplifting stories and positive messages in movies can inspire and motivate you.

● Provides perspective

Movies help to understand different perspectives and experiences, increasing empathy and reducing negative thoughts.

● Strengthens social connection

Movies have always been regarded as a community viewing activity. It lets you engage with other people and their thoughts. Watching movies with your family and friends can strengthen bonds and reduce feelings of loneliness and insecurities.

● Letting out emotions

Often, we fail to express ourselves and the emotional baggage prevents us from enjoying any moment in our lives. But watching movies that generate any emotion such as happiness, sorrow, and laughter can help you release pent-up feelings, making you feel better.

Movies can be great stressbusters, offering a temporary escape and a way to vent emotions. However, it's essential to be mindful of the kind of movies we watch and how much time we spend watching them. While movies provide temporary relief, they are not a distraction from reality or a permanent solution to emotional issues. Balancing movie-watching with dealing directly with our emotions is crucial. Being conscious of our choices and the time we invest in movies can help us enjoy their benefits without overwhelming ourselves.