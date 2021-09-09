Explained: Why women celebrate monsoon festival Hartalika Teej with much fervour!

New Delhi: This year, the much-awaited monsoon festival of Hartalika Teej is being celebrated on September 9. The day is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati, with women observing fasts (vrat) seeking their blessings.

The festival of Hartalika Teej is celebrated on the third day of the bright half of the North Indian Lunar month of Bhadrapada.

WHY WOMEN CELEBRATE HARTALIKA TEEJ?

On this day, women dressed in bright new clothes pray to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. They observe a fast (also known as nishivasar nirjala vrat) which commences during the evening of Hartalika Teej and is broken the next day after a full day's observance which involves women refraining from even drinking water.

The devotees offer their prayers to Mata Parvati, who prayed with utmost dedication and devotion, to get married to Lord Shiva. The goddess is worshipped under the name of Hartalika or Maa Hartalika.

Hartalika Teej is celebrated with much grandeur chiefly in the states of Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

WHAT IS TEEJ?

Teej refers to the third day which falls each month after the new moon or the Amavasya, and the third day after the full moon night of every month. There are various types of Teej celebrated in the country. The monsoon festival of Teej includes—Haryali Teej, Kajri Teej and Hartalika Teej respectively.

'Teej' basically refers to monsoon festivals celebrated in various parts of the country.

Here's wishing a Happy Hartalika Teej to everyone!