Fit India Movement: Simple ways to stay hale and hearty

New Delhi: On National Sports Day (Khel Diwas), Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Fit India Movement. The event took place at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium where he talked about the importance of maintaining a healthy mind, body and soul to live a better life.

Leading a balanced and healthy should come naturally to all but unfortunately, it doesn't. Due to hectic work schedules and erratic lifestyle habits, our health suffers the most.

However, if we try and implement a few minor changes to your lifestyle—it would benefit us in the long run, ensuring we lead a healthy mind, body and soul.

Follow these simple steps:

Flex your muscles every day

It is of prime importance that each and every individual finds time to exercise at least for an hour every day. Either you walk, go for a jog or practise any sport—the choice is yours. But the need to flex your muscles every day is the utmost necessity in today's fast-paced life.

Don't skip your meals

Eating proper meals thrice a day—breakfast, lunch and dinner is a must. Feed this in your system—you CANNOT skip a meal. You might not realise in the day-to-day routine but in the long run, skipping your meals can hamper your body and lack of nutrients will eventually take a toll. Also, eat in smaller portions if you can.

Keep some healthy nuts aside for your snack-time and avoid chips and other oily food.

Check your food

While eating proper meals is important, it is also mandatory to check on what you are munching on. Eating a balanced diet is something you should look forward to. Keep those junks aside and grab a bite of protein-rich diet besides other healthy options.

Sleep cycle

Watch your sleep cycle. A person needs at least 6-8 hours of sound sleep to stay fit and healthy. So, switch off your TV and mobile phones as soon as you hit the bed.

Keep an eye on water intake

Drinking at least 2 litres of water every day. At times when tied up with work, we often forget to drink water. But if you want to stay hydrated, there's no substitute for water. So, make sure your water intake meets the set standard.

Staying fit and healthy should be the prime motivation of one and sundry!

P.S: In case you feel these are not enough and you need specialised attention, do not hesitate to take an expert or doctor's advice.