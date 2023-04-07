Good Friday 2023: Meaning, Significance And How It's Marked Worldwide - All You Need To Know

Across the globe, Good Friday holds the utmost importance for the Christian community. The day marks the crucifixation of Jesus Christ and his demise in the Cavalry. This year, Good Friday is being marked on April 7. Good Friday is commemorated during the pious week as part of the Paschal Triduum on the Friday preceding Easter Sunday.

GOOD FRIDAY - MEANING AND SIGNIFICANCE

Good Friday is a day dedicated to remembrance and mourning for Christians globally with special prayers being organised in various churches. It is also known by the name Holy Friday, Great Friday and Black Friday. The good stands for pious or holy. The date might differ each year as per both Gregorian and Julian Calendars.

On this day, a majority of Christians—Anglican, Catholic, Eastern Orthodox, Lutheran, Methodist, Oriental Orthodox, and Reformed traditions observe a fast. They perform Church services in remembrance of the Almighty Lord.

On this day, devotees remember the sufferings of Jesus Christ for humanity and perform special prayers.

GOOD FRIDAY WORLDWIDE

- In most countries, Good Friday is marked as a holiday.

- In Germany, there are laws prohibiting merriment acts such as dancing, horse racing etc, rather the focus remains on remembering the Lord with a solemn nature. In countries where German is spoken, Good Friday is called Karfreitag which stands for Kar from Old High German kara‚ meaning 'grieve' or mourn and Freitag for Friday or Mourning Friday.

- In the Nordic countries it is called The Long Friday while in Greek, Polish and Hungarian countries, Good Friday is known as Great Friday.

- In Bulgarian-speaking regions, Good Friday is called a Great Friday which in their native language translates to Crucified Friday.

