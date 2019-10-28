Govardhan Puja 2019: Puja Timings, date and significance

New Delhi: The festival of Govardhan Puja is dedicated to worshipping Lord Krishna, who lifted the Govardhan Hill to protect the villagers. This year, the festival is being celebrated on October 28, Monday.

On this day, devotees prepare delicious and elaborate vegetarian food and offer it to the Lord and pay obeisance. This day is special for the Vaishnavas as it commemorates the incident when Lord Krishna helped his devotees and villagers of Vrindavan by lifting Govardhan Hill amid torrential rains.

The Puja Timings of Govardhan Puja are here:

Govardhan Puja on Monday, October 28, 2019

Govardhan Puja Sayankala Muhurat - 03:23 PM to 05:36 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 12 Mins

Dyuta Krida on Monday, October 28, 2019

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 09:08 AM on Oct 28, 2019

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 06:13 AM on Oct 29, 2019

(These are according to Drikpanchang.com)

Usually, Govardhan Puja falls on the next day of Diwali. As per religious texts, it takes place on the Pratipada Tithi of Kartik month.

During the puja, devotees offer a mountain of food prepared by them to the Lord as a symbol of Govardhan Hill. Annakut festival and Govardhan Puja are usually talked about on the same day.

Govardhan Puja is the most important ritual performed during Annakut. The former is one part of the day-long Annakut festival.

There are various ways of worshipping the Lord on Govardhan Puja. One way is by offering a mountain of freshly made elaborate vegetarian food as a symbol of Govardhan Hill.

Another belief is that on this day, an idol of Lord Krishna is made from cow dung in the horizontal position. Then, it is beautified by lighting decorative Lamps, Diyas around it. Candles, Seenkh (similar to broom's chaff) are also placed before it.

Then the devotees offer the food prepared by them to the Lord and seek his blessings. Ladies observe fast and pray to Lord Govardhan for protection. After this, the prasad is distributed to all.

Lord Krishna lifted the mammoth Govardhan Hill with his little finger amid torrential rains unleashed by God Indra, which signifies the Lord will protect his devotees from all the hurdles if prayed to with a dedicated mind, body and soul.

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Govardhan Puja!