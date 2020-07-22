Hariyali Teej 2020: Date, puja timings, rituals and significance of the festival

New Delhi: Teej, a festival in which married women for their husband's long life, is known by different names across the country. Teej is largely dedicated to the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Interestingly, there are three types of Teej - Hariyali, Kajari and Hartalika. The one which falls in the month of Shravan is known as Hariyali Teej and this year, it will be marked on Thursday (July 23).

Hariyali Teej is celebrated with full fervour in Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Along with married women, young girls also participate in the festivities.

As per drigpanchang.com, the puja timings are as follows:

Tritiya tithi begins - 7.22 pm on July 22

Tritiya tithi ends - 5.03 pm on July 23

On the auspicious festival, women and unmarried girls enjoy swing rides (jhulas are set up under the trees or in the courtyard), apply mehendi, wear traditional clothes and pray to Goddess Parvati. Married women usually observe fast on this day and await the moon sighting during the night.

It is popularly believed that on this day, Lord Shiva accepted Goddess Parvati as his wife (consort). Goddess Parvati practiced austerity for years and observed fast so that she becomes the wife of Lord Shiva. And, her dedication won over Shiva and she was accepted by the Supreme Lord as his better half in her 108th birth. The goddess is also revered and prayed upon this day as the Teej Mata.

It is to be noted that different communities practice different rituals associated with the festival. However, the essence remains the same.

We wish our readers a very Happy Hariyali Teej!