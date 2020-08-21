Hartalika Teej 2020: Puja time,muhurat and why women celebrate this day!

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Hartalika Teej, the women across the country gear up to perform special prayers for the long life of their husbands. On this day, married women pray to Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati for their blessings. 'Teej' basically refers to monsoon festivals celebrated in various parts of the country.

This year, Hartalika Teej is on August 21.

Hartalika Teej Puja Timings:

Hartalika Teej on Friday, August 21, 2020

Pratahkala Hartalika Puja Muhurat - 05:54 AM to 08:30 AM

Duration - 02 Hours 36 Mins

Pradoshkala Hartalika Puja Muhurat - 06:54 PM to 09:06 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 12 Mins

Tritiya Tithi Begins - 02:13 AM on Aug 21, 2020

Tritiya Tithi Ends - 11:02 PM on Aug 21, 2020

(According to drikpanchang.com)

Teej refers to the third day which falls each month after the new moon or the Amavasya, and the third day after the full moon night of every month. There are various types of Teej celebrated in the country. The monsoon festival of Teej includes—Haryali Teej, Kajri Teej and Hartalika Teej respectively.

Legend and significance:

As per Hindu mythology, the legend behind celebrating Hartalika Teej has it that Mata Parvati, the daughter of Himalaya was incarnated as Goddess Shailaputri. Her father has promised to marry her with Lord Vishnu after Narada Muni suggested it. When Goddess Parvati got to know of this, she immediately went to her friend and told her about King Himalaya's plan. Then, it is believed that Goddess Parvati's friend took her to the forest so that she stays away and the marriage plan which was against her wish never happens.

Then, Goddess Parvati on the third day of the Bhadrapada made Shiva Lingam out of her hair and prayed to the Lord. Shiva was mighty impressed by her dedication and Tapasya, finally agreeing to marry Goddess Parvati.

Soon, Goddess Parvati's family too got to know of her preference and after some convincing, the union between Lord Shiva and Parvati happened. Their wedding was a huge affair where the gods were part of the marriage ceremony. The goddess's mother and father blessed the divinity.

Meanwhile, the Goddess had made Lord Vishnu her brother, as per popular belief.

Since then, the day is referred to as Hartalika Teej. Because Goddess Parvati's female (aalika) friend sort of abducted her (harit) to the forest so that Mata can marry Lord Shiva.

The festival of Hartalika Teej is celebrated on the third day of the bright half of the North Indian Lunar month of Bhadrapada.

On this day, women dressed in bright new clothes pray to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. They observe a fast (also known as nishivasar nirjala vrat) which commences during the evening of Hartalika Teej and is broken the next day after a full day's observance which involves women not even drinking water.

The devotees pray to Mata Parvati, who prayed with utmost dedication and devotion, to get married to Lord Shiva. The goddess is worshipped under the name of Hartalika or Maa Hartalika.

Hartalika Teej is celebrated with much grandeur chiefly in the states of Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Hartalika Teej!