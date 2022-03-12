हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Holi 2022

Holi 2022 special: Check out these top WhatsApp, Facebook, text messages to your loved ones!

Holika Dahan signifies the triumph of good over bad and evil forces. On the auspicious occasion of Holi, wish your loved ones with warm and heartfelt messages. 

Holi 2022 special: Check out these top WhatsApp, Facebook, text messages to your loved ones!
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay representational image

New Delhi: The much loved and eagerly awaited festival of colours - Holi, will be marked this year on March 18. There are various legends associated with the significance of the festival celebrations in our country. This festival marks the victory of good over evil. A day prior to the main festival, Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan takes place.

Holika Dahan signifies the triumph of good over bad and evil forces. On the auspicious occasion of Holi, wish your loved ones with warm and heartfelt messages. Check out the best WhatsApp, Facebook and Text SMS messages for your near and dear ones on the festival of Holi 2022:

 

Grab some gulal and shout 'Bura Na Mano, Holi Hai'!

On Holi, after starting your day with the traditional puja at home, put on your best foot forward celebrate the day with full gusto. You can plan a small get-together with friends and relatives or organise a grand Holi bash at home.

Keep herbal colours, pichkaris and some white clothes handy. After all, what's Holi without these and do not forget to munch on those gujias and mithai.

Amid all the fun and frolic, do not forget that water is precious so try not wasting it!

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy and Safe Holi!

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Holi 2022Holi 2022 whatsapp messagesHoli 2022 messagesHoli 2022 celebrationsHoliHolika Dahan 2022
Next
Story

Holi 2022: These mouth-watering delicacies will lift your festive spirits - In PICS!

Must Watch

PT12M49S

Russia Ukraine War News: Huge devastation in Ukraine's capital Kyiv