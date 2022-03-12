Holi 2022 special: Check out these top WhatsApp, Facebook, text messages to your loved ones!

New Delhi: The much loved and eagerly awaited festival of colours - Holi, will be marked this year on March 18. There are various legends associated with the significance of the festival celebrations in our country. This festival marks the victory of good over evil. A day prior to the main festival, Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan takes place.

Holika Dahan signifies the triumph of good over bad and evil forces. On the auspicious occasion of Holi, wish your loved ones with warm and heartfelt messages. Check out the best WhatsApp, Facebook and Text SMS messages for your near and dear ones on the festival of Holi 2022:

Grab some gulal and shout 'Bura Na Mano, Holi Hai'!

On Holi, after starting your day with the traditional puja at home, put on your best foot forward celebrate the day with full gusto. You can plan a small get-together with friends and relatives or organise a grand Holi bash at home.

Keep herbal colours, pichkaris and some white clothes handy. After all, what's Holi without these and do not forget to munch on those gujias and mithai.

Amid all the fun and frolic, do not forget that water is precious so try not wasting it!

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy and Safe Holi!