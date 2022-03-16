Holika Dahan 2022: Shubh Muhurat, timings and the legend behind celebrations

New Delhi: The much-awaited festival of colours - Holi is here! This year, it will be marked on March 18 and Holika Dahan, also known as Chhoti Holi, falling a day prior on March 17 respectively.

Holika Dahan Puja celebrates the victory of good over evil.

HOLIKA DAHAN 2022 TIMINGS AND SHUBH MUHURAT:

Holika Dahan on Thursday, March 17, 2022

Holika Dahan Muhurta - 09:06 PM to 10:16 PM

Duration - 01 Hour 10 Mins

Rangwali Holi on Friday, March 18, 2022

Bhadra Punchha - 09:06 PM to 10:16 PM

Bhadra Mukha - 10:16 PM to 12:13 AM, Mar 18

Holika Dahan during Pradosh with Bhadra

Purnima Tithi Begins - 01:29 PM on Mar 17, 2022

Purnima Tithi Ends - 12:47 PM on Mar 18, 2022

(According to drikpanchang.com)

WHAT IS HOLIKA DAHAN?

Holika Dahan, as per the Hindu Lunar calendar concurs with the full moon day in the month of Phalguna, a day which is also known as Phalguna Purnima. A day prior to the Rangwali Holi when people use colours to play with each other, Holika Dahan takes place.

On the eve of Holi, people pray to the almighty and perform the Holika Dahan ritual. A bonfire is organised to mark the victory of good over evil. The Dahan is performed during the Pradosh Kaal (post-sunset) while Purnimasi Tithi prevails.

HOLIKA DAHAN LEGEND:

The legend has it that a young boy named Prahlada was a devout Lord Vishnu bhakta. His father Hiranyakashyapu seeing his son's utmost devotion towards Lord Vishnu feels jealous and orders his sister Holika (who had a boon of staying protected in fire) to kill Prahalada. Aunt Holika cradles bhakt Prahlada in her lap and sits on a log of wood lit with fire.

The young boy prays to the lord, who annihilates the powers of his aunt Holika, in his magnanimous Narasimha avatar.

The Lord Vishnu not only saves bhakt Prahalada but also kills the ruthless ruler and his father Hiranynakashyapu and Holika. From that day onwards, the Holika Dahan puja is dedicated to Lord Vishnu's Narasimha avatar.

In this avatar, the Lord appears as half-man and half-lion. He took this unusual form to end all atrocities committed by the greedy Hiranyakashyapu.

During Holika Dahan puja, devotees offer water, turmeric, coconut to the bonfire and seek blessings for a joyous life (the offerings may vary from region to region).

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Holi!