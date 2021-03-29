Horoscope for March 29 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Aries focus on self healing, Virgos stay calm

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

Stay in your shell today Aries. Socialising isn’t in the cards for you today. The best thing for you to do today would be to go to work and then come straight home and relax. Focus on self healing and making yourself feel better for the day. Don’t move out too much as your vibes with people might not match and this might create friction between you two.

Taurus

You’re a very strong being, and people have seen that. However, it’s time to let people into your life. If you’re going through something tough, don’t eat it up. Find someone to talk to about your issues. This will help you loosen up and it will also give you a peace of mind.

Gemini

Things are going to take a very different approach for you today. You’ve been following a routine for as long as you can remember, but today that is going to change. You’re going to find new ways of doing things that will make your tasks faster and also give you the freedom and time to do other things you haven’t had much time in doing.

Cancer

You’re overflowing with ideas today, but you’re keeping your ideas to yourself. Don’t do that Cancer. You have some great thoughts on current events and you should have people hear you out. Don’t be conscious about what you’re thinking. Your thoughts and ideas might be different from others, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t good.

Leo

Hidden treasure is coming your way. Some valuable things, perhaps jewelry or money that you had lost a while back is going to show up in front of your eyes today. It might sound weird, but this is just your good karma coming back to you. Don’t be surprised when things start going extremely well in financial terms. You deserve all the gold you’re receiving.

Virgo

You might not feel very communicative today, but the tasks that are going to be put in front of you are going to be very communicative. Don’t worry though, instead of forcing yourself through the tasks, ask for a day off and do it tomorrow when you’re in a much clearer space of mind. You might feel a little angsty as well. It’s best to meditate to keep your calm.

Libra

You are going to be faced with unwanted confrontation today. You might also feel very loaded. However, make sure you get your point across gracefully. Don’t step back to end the conversation. Instead, explain your side of things for people to understand so they know your perspective as well. Don’t let anyone convince you to do what you don’t want to.

Scorpio

Things might be a little rocky today on the personal front. You aren’t able to connect with your loved ones and it is starting to show. It’s best to talk to them and explain why you’ve been busy. Remember that they love you and they aren’t going to judge you for the decisions you’ve been making and the path you’ve been taking. Be upfront and honest about what’s going on in your life.

Sagittarius

Your curiosity is going to take you places today. You’re going to find out things you never thought would be possible. There might be some secrets that will reveal themselves to you as well. Everything that you don’t want to know is going to come your way. Make sure you don’t gossip and spread this information around.

Capricorn

Don’t waste time chatting with people who don’t add any value to your day. Remember that not everyone has the best intentions for you. Make sure you choose people around you wisely and don’t let them take advantage of you. Don’t fall for words that make you feel safe. You’re the safest in your own skin, remember that.

Aquarius

You’re going to get influenced by the people around you today. Make sure you choose wisely. Don’t listen to everyone who tells you to do something. Put your own logic on the plate and understand different situations properly. The best thing to do today is to stay away from people all together so you don’t get influenced by them.

Pisces

If you’re feeling lost today, don’t worry. We all have those days. Don’t try to rush into things and finish things up. Instead, take a day off and get your mind back to it’s straight position. You’ve been taking too much stress and you don’t know where to go at the moment. It’s best to take a breather and let things go with the flow.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.