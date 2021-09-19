Hrithik Roshan turns poetic for new Pristyn Care ad, says ‘har surgery mein care le aaye’!

New Delhi: Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan has been roped in for a new ad of Pristyn Care. The actor can be seen showing his poetic skills in this new ad.

The ad film titled ‘Surgery Mein Care’ shows the actor delivering a message of revolution in surgery and care rendered through a heart-touching poem.

Watch the ad film here:

The ad campaign is launched across TV (Star Sports HD & SD) and OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar sharing Pristyn Care’s vision of ‘Care in Surgery’. The ad film highlights various aspects of services provided by the company including expert doctors and qualified surgeons, personal care buddy for every patient, advanced medical technology, end-to-end support such as insurance paperwork - all while keeping ‘care’ at the core.

Conceptualized by BBDO, directed by leading filmmaker, Siddharth Anand, and shot by the stalwart, Anil Mehta, with music by Clinton Cerejo, the ad film showcases how Pristyn Care's patient-first approach simplifies the process of surgery for patients and their loved ones.

Reacting on it, Hrithik said, “I am delighted to be a part of Pristyn Care’s vision of a warm and care driven approach towards patients and their family during surgery. Over multiple interactions with their team, I felt that it is part of their DNA to be patient-first and it was not surprising when this came through in the design of the ad campaign as well. I am glad to be a part of this campaign which celebrates the spirit of care.”

Commenting on the launch, Harsimarbir (Harsh) Singh, Co-founder, Pristyn Care, said, “Since our inception in 2018, we have grown tremendously with presence across multiple cities of India. Our objective as a patient-first organization has stayed at the core during this growth and with our new campaign, ‘Surgery Matlab Pristyn Care’, starring Hrithik Roshan, we are intending to take this ethos and core-belief to people across the country. This campaign on IPL aims to make Pristyn Care the preferred choice of minimally-invasive surgery in India”.

About Pristyn Care

Founded by Harsimarbir (Harsh) Singh, Dr. Vaibhav Kapoor and Dr. Garima Sawhney in August 2018, Pristyn Care (pristyncare.com) is a healthcare startup, specializing in surgeries with a stack of services under its patient-first approach.

The company has a team of 300+ expert surgeons, performs surgeries for over 50+ diseases using advanced medical technology such as Laser, Laparoscopy, Microdebriders, Lasik etc., and is present in 40 cities and towns viz. Agra, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, among others.

Under its patient-first approach for all its surgery patients, Pristyn Care provides end-to-end patient-first support services such as diagnostics support, complete health-insurance claim processing, hospital admission paperwork from the comfort of home, cab pick-up and drop for surgery, and free post-surgery consultation.