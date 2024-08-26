Janmashtami is a significant Hindu festival that commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna, marking His 5251st birth anniversary this year. Celebrated with immense enthusiasm across India, Krishna Janmashtami will take place on August 26, 2024. The occasion is observed with various rituals and festivities to honour Shri Krishna. Let's check out beautiful greetings and images you can share with friends and family.

Janmashtami 2024: Warm Greetings For Loved Ones

1. May His flute music enchant your heart and guide you towards a path of happiness, peace, and spiritual enlightenment. Wishing you and your loved ones a joyous and auspicious Krishna Janmashtami.

2. On this auspicious occasion, let's celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna with devotion and gratitude. May His teachings guide you towards a life filled with wisdom and compassion.

3. May Lord Krishna bestow his choicest blessings on you today and always. A very happy Krishna Janmashtami to you and your family.

4. I hope Lord Krishna fills your and your loved one's lives with love, joy, tranquillity and prosperity. Have a joyous Janmashtami.

5. May Lord Krishna show you the right path as he showed the way to Arjuna in the battle of Mahabharata at Kurukshetra. Happy Janmashtami.

6. This Krishna Janmashtami, eliminate the Kansa within you to restore Dharma. May only goodness prevail. Happy Krishna Janmashtami to you and your family.

7. May the Lord’s flute invite the melody of love into your life. Wishing you all a very Happy Janmashtami!

8. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Krishna Janmashtami. May the blessings of Lord Krishna always be with you.

9. As long as we have Kanha in our hearts, we have nothing to fear. Happy Krishna Janmashtami.

10. May we all remember what Lord Krishna taught in the Gita - let's always follow Dharma and do good Karma. Happy Janmashtami.

11. As we celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna, may your life be as colourful and as joyful as his divine play. Happy Janmashtami.

12. Happy Janmashtami! May Kanha come into your house and steal all your makkhan, along with your sorrows.

13. Celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna who enchants with his playful mischiefs. Happy Krishna Janmashtami.

14. May Lord Krishna steal all your tensions and worries on this Janmashtami and give you all the love, peace and happiness. Happy Janmashtami to all.

15. May Murli Manohar continue to shower health and happiness on your family, and may you always remain in his list of favourites. Happy Janmashtami!

Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Images to share

(Pic Credit: Freepik)