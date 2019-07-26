Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019: Here are some top WhatsApp messages, texts

Kargil Vijay Diwas is commemorated in proud memory of the brave slain heroes during India’s victory over Pakistan during Kargil War 1999. Celebrated every year on July 26, the day is about remembering the brave soldiers who laid their lives on the line to protect the country’s pride against the enemy.

On this occasion, we bring to you some of the best WhatsApp messages and texts that you can send to your loved ones. Take a look:

* The army is now like Cinderella

getting all the love and

attention but it won’t be long

before all is forgotten and it starts

receiving step-motherly treatment again.

* Mission Accomplished. Let every Indian, no matter who, no matter where, Take a pledge on this, the 53rd Independence day, to do his or her duty, to the fullest, to his or her family, to society at large, and to our great nation.

* Jazba Kurbaani ka yaad rakhna

Jo kho so gaye maut ki aghosh main, Unki meherbaniyo ko yaad rakhna

Wo de gaye tumhe ek aur mauka jashn ka

Woh jo the lade tumharie liye, Unki kahaniyon ko Yaad rakhna

Vijay Divas hai aaj, Fateh ka din..

Shahadat aur Bahaduri ke iss din ko Yaad Rakhna.. Yaad Rakhna !

* Victory doesn’t come cheap, we also had to carry some biers... A tribute to the martyrs of India

* You have never lived until you have almost died, and for those who chose to fight, life has a special flavor, the protected will never know.

* Let us salute to all our soldiers who are brave and protect us all throughout the day and night. Let us remember their fights and toil on this day.

* Freedom in mind. Faith in words. Pride in our heart. Memories of our souls.

* Happy Kargil Vijay Diwas to all of us. Let’s remember the sacrifice of those brave soldiers who died in the line of duty to protect our great nation. Jai Bharat!

* Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it, it flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it.