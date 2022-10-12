NewsLifestyleCulture
KARWA CHAUTH 2022

Karwa Chauth 2022 Mehndi: Last-minute DIY simple, easy and beautiful mehndi designs

Karwa Chauth 2022 will be celebrated all across India by women of all ages to pray for a long and healthy life for their husbands. Here are some last-minute DIY ideas for your Mehendi designs.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Tanya Dutt|Last Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 06:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Karwa Chauth fast is observed by married women of all age groups
  • This Karwa Chauth is falling with the Rohini Nakshatra
  • Women adorn trendy mehndi designs to add to their natural glow

Trending Photos

Karwa Chauth 2022 Mehndi: Last-minute DIY simple, easy and beautiful mehndi designs

Karwa Chauth 2022 Mehndi: Being one of those busy bees, you must be looking for mehndi designs that are both beautiful and simple that you can apply in under five minutes because you just don't have that time. Also do not end up spending a fortune on the mehndi application! You are not alone, so don't worry. As Karwa Chauth 2022 inches closer (it falls on Thursday, October 13, 2022), many women are searching for easy mehndi designs to adorn their hands.  

Here is a selection of the latest Arabic mehndi designs for the front and back of your hands, easy-to-apply, stunning Karwa Chauth 2022 mehndi designs.

1. Large circles with filled-in tips of fingers (the best last-minute mehndi designs all busy mothers have applied)

2. Criss-cross line pattern (small leaf-like designs) with little or no details

3. 'Bail-design'- The elegant leafy design 'all-time favourite'

4. Modern patterns for the exotic look

 

Also Read: Karwa Chauth 2022 on October 13, check festival rituals and trending viral Mehendi designs

Women also dress up beautifully for this festival, ideally in sarees but there is no limit to the OOTDs you can pull off and adorn your hands with these easy mehndi designs.

 

Also Read: Karwa Chauth 2022 dress: Colour of ethnic outfit to pick as per your zodiac sign - astrologer's tips

Happy Karwa Chauth!

Live Tv

Karwa Chauth 2022easy karwa chauth mehendi designsKarwa Chauth mehndi designsKarwa Chauth

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's 'Mahakal Bhakti' seen at Ujjain Mahakaleshwar
DNA Video
DNA: Story of making money from cigarette butts
DNA Video
DNA : India army's brave assault dog 'Zoom'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 11, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Rain exposes poor drainage system in Agra
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Bet Dwarka to become new route map of terror?
DNA Video
DNA: Putin's 'retaliation' on Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: How to forgive the misdeeds of 'abusive' leaders?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Mulayam Singh Yadav could not become Prime Minister?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; October 10, 2022