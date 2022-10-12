Karwa Chauth 2022 Moon Sighting: How to break fast if the moon is not visible, city-wise moon rise timings

Karwa Chauth 2022 Moon Sighting: Karwa Chauth is just around the corner and preparations are in full swing for many couples and families. One of the major festivals celebrated by married women, especially in the northern part of India, this occasion sees women fasting the whole day, praying for the long life of their partners and happiness in marriage. Moon plays a very important part in Karwa Chauth's fast. Women can break their fast only after looking at the moon. However, it is raining heavily in Delhi and NCR all of a sudden. Due to this, sighting the moon can be difficult.

This will not be the first time this could happen; the moon wasn't immediately visible last year either. This moon will be unique in the way that it will be visible in Rohini Nakshatra- powerful conjunction will bless the worshippers abundantly incorporating the essence of fertility, conception, growth and development. Karwa Chauth becomes more sacred and holy as a result.

As per the Drik Panchang website, the moon will rise at 08:09 pm on the day of Karwa Chauth. Additionally, the puja muhurat is from 05:54 pm to 07:08 pm, and the vrat time will last from 06:20 am to 08:09 pm. The Chaturthi tithi is from 01:59 am on October 13 till 03:08 am on October 14.

Karwa Chauth 2022 Moon Sighting: Ways to break your fast if the moon is not sighted

Traditionally in the historic period, if a woman was not able to see the moon on Karwa Chauth, they used to break their fast after sunrise, the next day. However, with a rise in health issues women may not be able to sustain themselves for these long hours and thus here are different ways you can break your fast in case the moon is not visible due to clouds or rain.

- Women can worship the moon placed on the head of Lord Shiva, apologise and break their fast.

- Women can invoke the moon god and worship, as per the law. After this, they can break their fast and pray to Maa Lakshmi.

- You can also worship in the direction where the moon will rise, pray to Maa Lakshmi and break your fast.

- The elders in your family would agree on this that if you are sick, pregnant or elderly, can break their fast without the moon sighting.

- You can also replicate a moon on a plate with rice and worship that to conclude your fast.

Karwa Chauth 2022 Moon Sighting: Check moon rise timings

City Name Moon Sighting Time Delhi 08:24 pm Mumbai 08:48 pm Bangalore 08:40 pm Noida 08:09 pm Gurugram 08:11 pm Jaipur 08:19 pm Agra 08:07 pm Kolkata 07:37 pm Amritsar 08:10 pm Jammu 08:09 pm Lucknow 07:58 pm Pune 08:45 pm Hyderabad 08:28 pm Gandhinagar 08:40 pm Srinagar 08:06 pm

(Source: Drik Panchang)

(Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on general information and there can be fluctuation in the moon's timing due to heavy rainfall or change in weather.)