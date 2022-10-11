Karwa Chauth 2022 TIPS: Do NOT sleep while fasting, follow THESE steps for happy married life

Karwa Chauth 2022: The Karwa Chauth fast is considered very important for married women. On this day, married women - especially from the states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh - conduct nirjala vrat (fast, which includes abstaining from drinking water) and pray for a happy married life and the long life of their husbands.

According to the Hindu calendar, this year, Kartik Krishna Paksha Chaturthi Tithi will start on 13th October at 01:59 am and will end on 14th October at 03.08 am. Therefore this year, Karwa Chauth Vrat will be observed on 13th October. On the auspicious day of Karwa Chauth, it's believed that obstacles get removed and auspicious results are obtained. On this day, Amrit Kaal will be from 04:08 pm to 05:50 pm and it is believed that worshipping during this period, makes all the work successful. Astrologist and Vastu consultant Rosie Jasrotia says that according to astrology, there are some tips to follow on the day of Karwa Chauth that will increase the love between husband and wife. Also if you are having problems with your spouse, following these tips, says Rosie, can improve your relationship.

Follow these five steps on the day of Karwa Chauth:

• In spite of efforts, if the relationship between wife and husband deteriorates, then chant the mantra 'Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya Namah' the whole day by meditating on Lord Krishna. This mantra will solve your problems.

• On this day, fasting women should make saffron-rich kheer and offer it to Goddess Lakshmi and after worshipping the moon and offering bhog to the moon, feed the kheer to your husband and later eat it yourself, it will bring sweetness to the relationship between both of them.

• On the day of Karwa Chauth, chant Om Shree Ganpataye Namah and offer a lump of turmeric to Lord Ganesha on this day, the rift in the relationship of both is reduced.

• If there is increasing discord in married life, then the woman should wear yellow bangles after offering Goddess Parvati and tie a yellow thread on the banana tree while chanting the Guru's Beej Mantra ॐ ग्रां ग्रीं ग्रौं सः गुरवे: नमः on the banana tree.

• Some women spend the day of fasting by sleeping. But do not do such a fast at all, doing so does not give the fruit of the fast. Also avoid wearing blue, black, brown or grey coloured clothes on this day.

