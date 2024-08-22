Know Moonrise Timings for Kajari Teej and Sankashti Chaturthi Puja 2024

Moon Rise Time Today:

Moonrise on August 22, 2024, is a key moment for those observing Kajari Teej and Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi. The moon is expected to rise around 8:44 PM, with moonset occurring at 8:29 AM the following morning. These timings are crucial for the rituals of both festivals, which hold deep significance in Hindu traditions.

Kajari Teej 2024

Kajari Teej is widely observed by women in several North Indian states, including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar. It is part of a series of Teej festivals, which also encompass Hariyali Teej and Hartalika Teej, celebrated during the Sawan and Bhadrapada months.

Kajari Teej, also referred to as Badi Teej, typically takes place three days after Raksha Bandhan and five days before Krishna Janmashtami. In the North Indian calendar, it is observed during the Krishna Paksha of the Bhadrapada month, whereas in the South Indian calendar, it falls during the Krishna Paksha of the Shravana month. Despite these differences in calendar systems, Kajari Teej is celebrated on the same day across both traditions.

Significance Of Sacred Kajari Teej 2024:

Hindu married women celebrate Kajari Teej, also called Kajali Teej, Badi Teej, Boodi Teej, or Satudi Teej, as a major occasion in hopes of their husbands' long life, good health, and prosperity.

Women observe a fast and perform rituals such as the Rudra Abhishek Puja to invoke the blessings of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. Married women pray for a harmonious and fulfilling marital life, adorning themselves in beautiful attire and applying mehndi. In some rural areas, elder women also honor the neem tree and the moon as part of the festivities. Unmarried girls fast as well, wishing for a kind and loving future spouse.

Kajari Teej is marked by vibrant songs, dances, communal prayers, and various celebratory events, highlighting its cultural and spiritual importance.

Rituals Associated With Kajari Teej 2024:

On Kajari Teej, women honor Goddess Parvati, seeking her blessings for a harmonious married life. The day begins with an early rise, completion of morning chores, and dressing in new clothes, sindur, bindi, bangles, and mehendi, mirroring the appearance of newlywed brides. In some regions, women gather to worship a sacred neem tree, guided by a priest, and perform a puja with offerings such as kumkum, chawal, haldi, henna, fruits, and sweets. Women also observe a strict fast, known as Kajari Teej Vrat, starting with a pre-dawn meal followed by a day-long abstinence from food and water.

Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi 2024

Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi, observed on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha, is a significant day dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom. This monthly festival is especially revered by devotees who fast and perform rituals to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings.

Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Tithi And Timings

This year, Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi falls on Thursday, August 22. According to Drik Panchang, the Chaturthi Tithi began at 1:46 PM on August 22 and will end at 10:38 AM on August 23. Devotees fast from sunrise until the moonrise, breaking their fast only after sighting the moon. The fast is believed to bring relief from difficulties and fulfilment of desires. When Sankashti Chaturthi falls on a Tuesday, it is known as Angarki Chaturthi and is considered particularly auspicious.

The observance of Sankashti Chaturthi is based on the belief that Lord Ganesha's blessings can help overcome life's obstacles, and the fast is a way to seek his divine guidance during challenging times.