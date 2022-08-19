Janmashtami 2022 Shri Krishna's favourite zodiacs: Today is Krishna Janmashtami, a day when Hindus and devotees worldwide celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna. Shri Krishna is believed to be the eighth incarnation or avatar of Lord Vishnu, according to Hindu mythology. He was born in Mathura to Devaki and Vasudev and brought up in Vrindavan by Yashodha and Nanda. Janmashtami is celebrated with great pomp and show in these Mathura-Vrindavan as well as the rest of the country. Janmashtami is celebrated on the eighth day of the month of Bhadrapada in India. The puja of laddu Gopal - baby Krishna - is performed during Ashtami tithi and this year, Ashtami tithi began at 09:20 pm on August 18 and will end at 10:59 pm on August 19, 2022.

While lord Krishna bestows his blessings on everyone, it is often believed that people belonging to four zodiacs are especially blessed. In total, as per astrology, there are 12 zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Let's find out which of the four zodiacs are Shri Krishna's "favourite".

Janmashtami 2022: Shri Krishna's blessing on THESE zodiacs

Taurus

Astrologers say that Lord Krishna is extremely fond of people belonging to the Taurus zodiac. By the grace of Lord Krishna, Taureans find their major projects getting completed without any obstacle and they succeed in their endeavours. They should continue to pray to Kanha ji for his blessings.

Cancer

Scholars of scriptures believe that the blessings of Muralidhar - another name for Shri Krishna - remain on the people of Cancer zodiac. Their work gets done without any major hindrance blocking their way. It is believed that these people who are blessed by Lord Shri Krishna attain salvation after death.

Leo

Those belonging to Leo zodiac are considered to be very hardworking. People of these zodiac signs definitely get the fruits of their hard work. Lord Krishna's blessings remain on them. They should especially worship Murlidhar and Radha Rani.

Libra

Lord Krishna is always kind and affectionate to the people of this zodiac. With the special grace of Lord Shri Krishna, Librans gain a lot of respect in life and lead a happy life. Librans should continue to worship Lord Krishna and chant his glories.



Janmashtami 2022: Bhog as per zodiac signs

Aries: According to astrology, Arians should offer Makhan Mishri.

Taurus: People of Taurus zodiac will be blessed Krishna if they offer butter.

Gemini: The people of Gemini zodiac should offer curd.

Cancer: Cancerians should offer milk and saffron.

Leo: People of Leo zodiac should offer Makhan Mishri.

Virgo: Virgos can offer barfi of mawa to Bal Gopal.

Libra: Librans should offer Makhan Mishri.

Scorpio: Scorpions should offer Mawa, Makhan, or Ghee.

Sagittarius: Sagittarians should offer yellow sweets.

Capricorn: People belonging to Capricorn zodiac should offer sugar candy to Lord Krishna.

Aquarius: Aquarians should offer Balushahi ka bhog.

Pisces: Pisceans can offer saffron and mawa barfi.



(Disclaimer: This article is based on general information. Zee News does not confirm this)

