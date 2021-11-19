Longest Lunar Eclipse today on Kartik Purnima, Gurupurab! Chandra Grahan timings in India, do's and don'ts

New Delhi: On November 19, Kartik Purnima, the world will witness its longest partial Lunar Eclipse since the 15th century. This will be the last Chandra Grahan of this year. The last lunar eclipse of 2021 is said to be the longest one in 580 years.

LUNAR ECLIPSE 2021 INDIA TIMINGS:

The partial or Anshik Chandra Grahan or partial lunar eclipse will take place on Kartik Purnima Tithi, Shukla Paksha (November 19) starting at 12:48 PM and will end at 4:17 PM. The maximum partial eclipse will be visible at 2.34 pm as 97 per cent of the moon will be covered by the Earth's shadow.

The ending of the partial phase just after the moonrise will be visible from extreme north-eastern parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

CHANDRA GRAHAN ON KARTIK PURNIMA/GURUPURAB 2021:

Anshik Chandra Grahan is falling on Kartik Purnima, much like the previous year. It is an auspicious day where devotees take a dip in the holy waters of the river Ganges and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu.

Also, it is coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Gurupurab or Guru Nanak Jayanti which is widely celebrated across the globe by the Sikh community.

PARTIAL LUNAR ECLIPSE 2021 BE VISIBLE IN INDIA?

A partial lunar eclipse takes place when the earth moves between the Sun and Moon but the three celestial bodies do not form a straight line in space.

The partial lunar eclipse will be visible from North and South America, Australia, and parts of Europe and Asia. Much of Europe, Much of Asia, Australia, North/West Africa, North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Arctic will be able to witness it, as per timeanddate.com

The next lunar eclipse that will be visible from India will be in November 2022.

DOs AND DON'Ts DURING ECLIPSE:

During the eclipse, there are several dos and don'ts to be followed. In India, there are various beliefs associated with eclipse (Grahan). According to Hindu mythology and legends, it is said that cooking or eating food should be avoided during the period of eclipse.

It is said that after the eclipse is over, one should take a bath and wear fresh clothes.

Mantras should be chanted for a healthy mind, body and soul after the Grahan.

Durbha grass/blades of the dried grass or Tulsi leaves should be kept in food containers in your kitchen and fridge. It is believed that this will help to prevent the food items get affected by the eclipse.

Pregnant women, it is believed, should stay inside the house and chant Santana Gopala Mantra for their well being. Also, everyone else should chant the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra.

It is said that drinking water during the Grahan period should be avoided.

Food should not be prepared or consumed during eclipse or Grahan.

(These are all popular beliefs which some abide by and they may not necessarily be accepted scientifically. Readers discretion to do's and dont's during grahan is advised, we are not promoting any kind of superstition).