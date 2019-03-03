हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
maha shivaratri 2019

Maha Shivaratri 2019: Best SMS, Whatsapp messages to send to your loved ones

Check out the messages 

Maha Shivaratri 2019: Best SMS, Whatsapp messages to send to your loved ones

New Delhi: The Hindu festival of Maha Shivaratri is celebrated in reverence of Lord Shiva, the one who is also worshipped in the form of a Linga or the 'formless'. 

The auspicious occasion is celebrated by chanting mantras, keeping fasting and remaining awake all night. Some people even meditate on this day.

The auspicious festival is celebrated by devotees of the Lord from across the globe. This year, Maha Shivaratri falls on March 4.

To celebrate this spiritual day and the greatness of Lord Shiva by greeting your friends and family through text messages and WhatsApp.

You can send these warm Whatsapp messages to your family and friends:

Om Namah Shivay! May the blessings of Lord Shiva fill your life with joy and happiness.

May all of your wishes be granted by Lord Shiva! Here's wishing you a Happy Maha Shivaratri!

May all your wishes come true and the blessings of the God remain with you always. Happy Maha Shivaratri!

On this auspicious day may Lord Shiva bless you with patience and a heart to see good in everything! Happy Maha Shivaratri.

Let's spend the night of Maha Shivaratri by chanting the holy name of Shiva. Happy Maha Shivaratri.

May Lord Shiva shower his blessings on all and gives us the strength to achieve success in life. Happy Maha Shivaratri.

Let us spread the message of love and harmony on this auspicious day. Happy Maha Shivaratri.

May Jai Bholenath bless you with the happiness & peace and noble wisdom. Happy Maha Shivratri.

Sending you and your family best wishes on Maha Shivaratri.

Tags:
maha shivaratri 2019Lord ShivaGoddess ParvatiShivratri
Next
Story

Maha Shivratri 2019: Here are some interesting facts about the festival

Must Watch

PT3M25S

Breaking News: Satellite images of Balakot Strike