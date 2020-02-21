Maha Shivratri 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and other stars post wishes

Mumbai: Bollywood celebs took to social media to share good wishes for their fans and prayers to Lord Shiva on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted in Hindi: "Maha Shivaratri Shubham! Jai Shiv Shankar! Om Namah Shivaay Om Namah Shivaay Om Namah Shivaay!!"

Rishi Kapoor wrote: "Wishing all a very Happy Maha Shiv Ratri!"

Comedian-actor Sunil Grover tweeted: "MahaShivratri ki Shubhkamnaein! Om namah Shivay!"

Singer Adnan Sami tweeted: "Happy Maha Shivratri To All my Friends & Familys...Love! #HappyShivratri"

Singer Shreya Ghoshal wrote: "Om Namah Shivay.. On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri may Lord Shiva bless us all with peace and happiness and guide us all on the path of righteousness."

Not just Twitter, players and wishes were expressed through Instagram also.

Kangana Ranaut's official page shared on Instagram: "Let's engulf ourselves into the divine blessings of Lord Shiva & seek solidarity to move forward with truth, purity & divinity. Let's spend the night of Shivratri by chanting the name of Lord Shiva and seek his divine blessings! A #HappyMahashivratri to all."

Anupam Kher wrote in Hindi: "Wishing everyone a very happy Maha Shivaratri. May Lord Shankar always protect you! Jay Shiv Shankar. Jay Bholenath. Om Namah Shivaay!! Har Har Mahadev!!"

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh shared: "Happy #MahaShivaratri BHAM BHAM BHOLE".

Fans also wished back their favourite stars and prayed for their success and good health in the comments below their posts.