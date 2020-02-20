हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
maha shivratri 2020

Maha Shivratri 2020: Chant these powerful mantras dedicated to Lord Shiva

Maha Shivratri 2020: These mantras, dedicated to Lord Shiva, are simple and can be chanted easily.

Maha Shivratri 2020: Chant these powerful mantras dedicated to Lord Shiva
Image Courtesy: Pixabay (Used for representation only)

Mumbai: This Maha Shivratri, seek the blessings of Lord Shiva by offering your sincere prayers and chanting a few powerful mantras with utmost devotion. These mantras, dedicated to Lord Shiva, are simple and can be chanted easily.

We have collated five mantras below for all the devotees:

# Shiva Moola Mantra:

ॐ नमः शिवाय॥

OM Namah Shivaya

# Rudra Gayatri Mantra

ॐ तत्पुरुषाय विद्महे महादेवाय धीमहि

तन्नो रुद्रः प्रचोदयात्॥

OM Tatpurushaya Vidmahe Mahadevaya Dhimahi

Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat॥

Meaning of Rudra Gayatri Mantra

I pray to the mightiest of the Gods, the ideal Purusha, Mahadev. Bless me with the intellect and enlighten me with knowledge.

# Mahamrityunjaya Mantra

ॐ त्र्यम्बकं यजामहे सुगन्धिंम् पुष्टिवर्धनम् ।

उर्वारुकमिव बन्धनान् मृत्योर्मुक्षीय मामृतात् ।।

Om tryambakam yajamahe sugandhim puṣṭi-vardhanam ǀ

urvarukam-iva bandhanān mṛtyormukṣīya māmṛitāt ǁ

Meaning:

O three-eyed Lord who can see all what none can see, I invoke to you to bless me with good vasanas and when my time comes to depart, I would want to leave my body without any hesitations of leaving worldly attachments.

# ॐ नमो भगवते रुद्राय

Om Namo Bhagavate Rudraya

# कर्पूरगौरं करुणावतारं संसारसारम् भुजगेन्द्रहारम् । सदावसन्तं हृदयारविन्दे भवं भवानीसहितं नमामि ॥

Karpur Gauram Karunavataram, Sansara Saram Bhujagendra Haram | Sada Vasantam Hridayaaravinde, Bhavam Bhavani Sahitam Namami ||

Meaning

Like camphor that’s pure white in colour, You are the epitome of compassion.  Within you, you have the essence of existence and You have the King of serpents as your garland.

You reside the heart that’s like a lotus. I bow to you and your consort  Bhavani.

maha shivratri 2020Maha ShivratriLord Shivalord shiva mantra
