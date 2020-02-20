Maha Shivratri 2020: Devotees, you can consume these food items while observing fast

New Delhi: Maha Shivratri, the auspicious festival dedicated to Lord Shiva, will be celebrated on February 21 (Friday). Shivratri is of great significance for Hindus all across the globe. The day is also known as the 'Great night of Shiva'. This day marks Lord Shiva's marital union with Goddess Parvati and the devotees celebrate the day by worshipping the Lord. Many devotees also observe vrat (fast) throughout the day to seek the Lord's blessings.

So, devotees, if you are keeping the Maha Shivratri vrat, here is the list of food items you can consume today:

1. Milk-based dishes

Milk-based dishes like curd, barfi, makhane ki kheer are some food items that you can relish today.

2. Fruits

When on a fast, fruits are your best friends! You can consume any fruit you like or prepare a fruit chaat. However, it is to be kept in mind that salt is generally avoided during fast.

3. Dry Fruits

One of the best ways to stay satiated throughout the day is having an ample amount of dry fruits. They are a quick and easy way to stop those hunger pangs!

4. Potatoes

Potatoes are one of the best food items to consume during a Maha Shivratri fast as they keep you full for a long time. Simply boil the potatoes, chop them and eat them along with curd.