Maharana Pratap Jayanti

Maharana Pratap birth anniversary: Five things to know about the legendary ruler

May 9, 2019, marks Maharana Pratap's 479th birth anniversary 

Maharana Pratap birth anniversary: Five things to know about the legendary ruler

King Maharana Pratap is regarded as one of the greatest warriors in Indian history and the stories of his fearlessness are told even today. TV show Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap showed is based on the life of the ruler and aired its last episode in 2015. Today, that is May 9, 2019, marks his 479th birth anniversary which is celebrated as Maharana Pratap Jayanti. 

Here are five things to know about the legendary king:

  • Mahara Pratap was the 13th Rajput king of Mewar, Rajasthan.
  • He was born on May 9, 1540, to King Udai Singh II and Queen Jaiwanta Bai. He had three younger brothers and two step sisters.
  • He became the King of Mewar in 1572, after the death of Udai Singh.
  • In spite of losing the battle of Haldighati, Pratap felt and was never captured by the Mughals rendering their victory fruitless. In fact, none of the members of the Royal family were captured in the battle.
  • The majestic ruler died of injuries from a hunting accident. He breathed his last on January 19, 1597.
