Maharana Pratap birth anniversary: Five things to know about the legendary ruler

King Maharana Pratap is regarded as one of the greatest warriors in Indian history and the stories of his fearlessness are told even today. TV show Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap showed is based on the life of the ruler and aired its last episode in 2015. Today, that is May 9, 2019, marks his 479th birth anniversary which is celebrated as Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

Here are five things to know about the legendary king: