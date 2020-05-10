Mother’s Day 2020 or Matri Diwas: A look at top quotes in Hindi dedicated to moms

It is rightly said, “Bhagwan har jagah nahi hota hai, isliye toh usne maa banayi hai.” Maa, mom or mother, the word is enough! A mother’s love is the purest form of love on earth. She is the child’s first teacher, biggest supporter and the biggest cheerleader. When the world is against you, it's only the mother who stands beside you, holds you and assures you everything will be fine. You cannot love her enough, you cannot thank her enough. No matter what, she’s got your back!

Mother's Day or Matri Diwas is one such day dedicated to all the mothers and it’s our duty to thank them for their never-ending support. Let’s make this day special by wishing them with some quotes in Hindi which gives the right feelings.

Maa duniya ka sabse pyaara shabd hai

Aap mere jeevan ki sabse badi prerna ho aur hamesha rahogi, maa.

Main shabdon me ye bayaan nhi kar sakti ki main aapse kitna pyaar karti hun. Bas itna kahungi, mera saath dene ke liya thank you, maa.

Kaun Kehta hai ki bhagwan ek hai? Meri maa bhi toh hai.

Aaj main jo bhi hun aapki wajah se hun. Shukriya hamesha saath dene ke liye.

Zindagi me maa ka hona sabse zaruri hai. Happy mother’s day, maa.

Maa sabse badi shikshak hai.

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Mother's Day!