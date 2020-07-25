Nag Panchami 2020: How to perform special puja on this day

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Nag Panchami is here. This year it is celebrated on July 25. On this day, Nag (serpents) are prayed to. As per the Hindu calendar, the day dedicated to offering prayers to the snake god happens to be on the fifth day of the bright half of lunar month of Shravan or Sawan (July/August).

In places in Rajasthan and Gujarat, Nag Panchami is also marked on the dark half (Krishna Paksha) of the same month. According to Garuda Purana, offering prayers to serpents on this day is considered to be auspicious, bringing good things in life. Also, feeding Brahmins after offering the snakes is believed to good practice.

Nag Panchami Muhurat and Timings:

Nag Panchami Time:

Nag Panchami Puja Muhurat - 05:24 AM to 08:19 AM

Duration - 02 Hours 55 Mins

Nag Pancham date in Gujarat - Saturday, August 8, 2020

Panchami Tithi Begins - 06:04 PM on Jul 24, 2020

Panchami Tithi Ends - 03:32 PM on Jul 25, 2020

(as per drikpanchang.com)

Rituals of Nag Panchami:

Women worship the Snake god or the Nag Devta and offer milk to the serpents. It symbolises the offering of milk to the snake gods. Women pray for the well being of their brothers and family members.

As many as 12 serpent gods are worshipped on this day which is believed to be very auspicious.

Devotees pray to Ananta, Vasuki, Shesha, Padma, Kambala, Karkotaka, Ashvatara, Dhritarashtra, Shankhapala, Kaliya, Takshaka and Pingala gods.

Nag Panchami Puja:

Many women observe fasting a day before the festival. Some even fast on the actual day. Offer milk or kheer to the snake god or Lord Shiva.

Avoid consuming food that has salt.

Apply Haldi and Kumkum on snake holes and offer flowers.

Then chant the Nag Panchami pooja mantra to seek blessings from the snake gods.

Sarva Nagaah preeyantam mey yey kechit prithivithaley

Yey cha helimarichistha yentarey divi samstithah

Yey Nadeeshu Mahanaga ye Sarasvatigaaminah

Yey cha Vaapeetadageshu teshu sarveshu vai namah

Once the puja is over, distribute the kheer or milk as prasad to your friends and family.

Here's wishing our readers a very Happy Nag Panchami!