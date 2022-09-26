Navratri 2022: Sharadiya Navratri starts from today, install the Kalash at this Muhurat

The festival of Shardiya Navratri is starting this year on 26th September 2022 i.e. today and will conclude on 5th October. During the nine days of Navratri, nine forms of Maa Durga are worshipped. Navratri begins with Ghatasthapana and ends with Kanya Puja on Ashtami and Navami Tithi.

Navratri 2022: Kalash sthpana shubh muhurat (Time)

Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls on Pratipada Tithi

Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls during Dvi-Svabhava Kanya Lagna

Ghatasthapana Muhurat - 05:48 am to 07:24 am

Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat - 11:25 am to 12:14 pm

The 48-minute Abhijit Muhurat occurs at midday and is an auspicious time. Abhijit Muhurat is one of the best Muhurats for starting all kinds of blessed activities because it has the power to remove many Doshas. Abhijit Muhurat is a smart choice that can be applied to all work chores without becoming caught up in the complexities of determining the right Muhurat for the day.

Navratri 2022: Puja Samagri

A big earthen Kalash (pot), clean soil for sowing grains, 7 different types of grains, small earthen or brass pot, Ganga water, Kalava, to fill the urn, betel nut, coin to keep in the Kalash, 5 leaves of mango or Ashoka, Akshat, Uncut coconut (Nariyal), red cloth for wrapping the coconut, durva and flowers.

Navratri 2022: Maa Durga aarti

मां दुर्गा जी की आरती

जय अम्बे गौरी, मैया जय श्यामा गौरी

तुमको निशिदिन ध्यावत, हरि ब्रह्मा शिवरी।।

ॐ जय अम्बे गौरी।।

मांग सिंदूर विराजत, टीको मृगमद को।

उज्जवल से दो नैना चन्द्रवदन नीको।।

ॐ जय अम्बे गौरी।।

कनक समान कलेवर,रक्ताम्बर राजै।

रक्तपुष्प गल माला,कण्ठन पर साजै।।

ॐ जय अम्बे गौरी।।

केहरि वाहन राजत,खड्ग खप्परधारी।

सुर-नर-मुनि-जन सेवत, तिनके दुखहारी।।

ॐ जय अम्बे गौरी।।

कानन कुण्डल शोभित, नासाग्रे मोती

कोटिक चन्द्र दिवाकर, सम राजत ज्योति।।

ॐ जय अम्बे गौरी।।

ब्रम्हाणी, रुद्राणी, तुम कमला रानी।

आगम निगम बखानी, तुम शव पटरानी।।

ॐ जय अम्बे गौरी।।

चौंसठ योगिनी मंगल गावत, नृत्य करत भैरों।

बाजत ताल मृदंगा, अरू बाजत डमरू।।

ॐ जय अम्बे गौरी।।

On the first day of Navratri, the Kalash should be installed and placed in the north-east corner of the temple just before Maata ki chowki is set up.