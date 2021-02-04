On World Cancer Day, Sudarsan Pattnaik's sand art gives hope for a 'world free from deadly disease'

New Delhi: On World Cancer Day (February 4), a renowned sand artist from Bhubaneswar, Odisha, Sudarsan Pattnaik took to Twitter and shared his creation from Puri beach.

Sudarsan Pattnaik posted a picture of his sand art creation on cancer. He wrote: #WorldCancerDay: We must all work together to free the world from the pain & suffering of #cancer.

#WorldCancerDay :We must all work together to free the world from the pain & suffering of #cancer. pic.twitter.com/IvIBCn7emJ — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) February 4, 2021

His sand art creation gives hope for a world free of cancer one day.

The international World Cancer Day is celebrated on February 4 annually to encourage a word about its prevention and create awareness about the disease globally. The day is marked so that any misinformation or stigma related to the disease is reduced.

On this special day, several Bollywood celebrities also showed their support for the awareness campaign and took to social media. They did their bit in creating more awareness about the disease. Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene tweeted about spreading the word about the deadly illness so that more people are aware of it.

So today on #WorldCancerDay, let's unite to spread awareness & also support people suffering from this disease in whatever way we can. Love, faith, and hope along with science can conquer anything. — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) February 4, 2021

Cancer has rapidly grown to be one of the most common diseases in the last decade. I've personally seen a lot of my friends & family battle with it. — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) February 4, 2021

