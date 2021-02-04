हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
World Cancer Day

On World Cancer Day, Sudarsan Pattnaik's sand art gives hope for a 'world free from deadly disease'

The international World Cancer Day is celebrated on February 4 annually to encourage a word about its prevention and create awareness about the disease globally. The day is marked so that any misinformation or stigma related to the disease is reduced.

On World Cancer Day, Sudarsan Pattnaik&#039;s sand art gives hope for a &#039;world free from deadly disease&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: On World Cancer Day (February 4), a renowned sand artist from Bhubaneswar, Odisha, Sudarsan Pattnaik took to Twitter and shared his creation from Puri beach. 

Sudarsan Pattnaik posted a picture of his sand art creation on cancer. He wrote: #WorldCancerDay: We must all work together to free the world from the pain & suffering of #cancer.

His sand art creation gives hope for a world free of cancer one day. 



On this special day, several Bollywood celebrities also showed their support for the awareness campaign and took to social media. They did their bit in creating more awareness about the disease. Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene tweeted about spreading the word about the deadly illness so that more people are aware of it.



 

World Cancer Day, World Cancer Day 2021, Sudarsan Pattnaik, Sand Art, Cancer
