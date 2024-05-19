Parshuram Dwadashi 2024: Date, Auspicious Timing, Significance, Puja Vidhi, And Mantras To Chant

Parshuram Dwadashi is a significant festival in Hindu festival that is observed on the 9th day of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Vaishakh. It commemorates Lord Parashuram, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Lord Vishnu's mission in his sixth incarnation is to lighten the burden on Earth by removing the corrupt, destructive, and irreligious kings who pillaged its wealth and disregarded their duties as monarchs.

According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that his day is particularly auspicious for married couples who wish to conceive, observing vrat with full devotion is believed to fulfill their desires as they perform specific rituals and prayers to seek Lord Parashuram's blessings.

Parshuram Dwadashi 2024: Date

The auspicious Hindu festival of Parshurama Dwadashi will be celebrated on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

Parshuram Dwadashi 2024: Shubh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the shubh muhurat and puja timing to observe the Hindu festival is:

Dwadashi Tithi Begins - 1:50 PM, May 19, 2024

Dwadashi Tithi Ends - 3:59 PM, May 20, 2024

Parshuram Dwadashi: Significance

The festival is held in celebration of Lord Parshuram, who is revered as a representation of strength, courage, and righteousness. He is said to have fought against bad spirits and spent his life according to dharmic teachings. Also, Parshurama Dwadashi is an occasion to invoke the holy spirits of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi for good fortune, success, and happiness in life.

Devotees worship Lord Parshuram on Parshuram Dwadashi, ask for his blessings, and carry out particular puja rites. On this day, many people also fast, breaking their fast only when the puja is completed. The day serves as a reminder for individuals to follow the dharma in all aspects of their lives. Additionally, it is a day for the celebration of the triumph of good over evil.

Parshuram Dwadashi 2024: Puja Vidhi

- Wake up early, perform Sankalp, and meditate.

- Take a vow to observe a fast for the day.

- Lay a yellow cloth on your home shrine's altar and place an image or idol of Lord Vishnu and Parashuram on it.

- Purify the image or idol with water from the Ganges or another sacred water source.

- While meditating on Lord Parshuram, offer 21 yellow flowers and yellow-colored sweets, including basil leaves in the offering.

Parshurama Dwadashi: Mantras to Chant

"ॐ रीं परशुरामाय नमः"।

"Om Reem Parshuramaya Namaha"

'ॐ ब्रह्मक्षत्राय विद्महे क्षत्रियान्ताय धीमहि तन्नो रामः प्रचोदयात्।।'

'Om Brahmakshatraya Vidmahe Kshatriyantay Dhimahi Tanno Ramah Prachodayat

'ॐ जामदग्न्याय विद्महे महावीराय धीमहि तन्नः परशुरामः प्रचोदयात्।।'

'Om Jamadagnaya Vidmahe Mahavirai Dhimahi Tannah Parasuramah Prachodayat'

'ॐ रां रां ॐ रां रां परशुहस्ताय नमः।।'

'Om raam om raam parashuhastai namah'