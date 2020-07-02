Pradosh Vrat 2020: Date, time and how to seek Lord Shiva's blessings

New Delhi: Pradosh Vrat or Pradosham, as it is referred to in South India is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati. Devotees pray to the Lord on this day and seen their blessings. It is observed on both Trayodashi tithis (Dates) - Shukla Paksha Trayodashi and Krishna Paksha Trayodashi respectively.

Pradosh Vrat is on July 2, 2020.

Pradosh Vrat Timings:

July 2, 2020, Thursday

Pradosh Vrat

07:23 PM to 09:24 PM

Duration: 02 Hours 01 Min

Ashadha, Shukla Trayodashi

Begins - 03:16 PM, Jul 02

Ends - 01:16 PM, Jul 03

(As per drikpanchang.com)

There are various types of Pradosh Vrats. When Pradosham falls on a Monday, it is called Soma Pradosham, on a Saturday it is referred to as Shani Pradosham and on a Tuesday, it is called Bhauma Pradosham.

Also, there happens to be a Maha Pradosh Vrat, which means if the Pradosham falls on Maha Shivratri or during the month of Maagha as per the Hindu calendar, then it is called Maha Pradosham Vrat.

Rituals and Significance:

Devotees observing the Pradosh Vrat, take bath an hour before the sunset, praying to the complete Shiv family - Lord Shiva, Maa Parvati, Ganesha, Kartikeya and Nandi- the bull. After invoking the Lord, Pradosh Vrat Katha is read out and prasad distributed amongst family and friends.

Prayers are offers to Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati for bestowing their blessings upon the devotees.