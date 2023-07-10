Sawan Somwar 2023: Shravan Vrat Katha, Puja Vidhi, Aarti And Sawan Somwar Wishes To Seek Mahadev's Blessings

Sawan First Somwar 2023: Vedic astrology states that Sawan is believed to begin when the Sun enters the sign of Leo. According to the Lunar Calendar, the holy month starts on the day of the new moon.

The universe is said to be supercharged with Shiva's elements during this sacred month, and these elements aid in the purification of the mind, body, and soul.

In the Hindu calendar, Sawan, often referred to as Shravan, is a prominent month. It usually comes between July and August on the Gregorian calendar and is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar. Hindus, especially the followers of Lord Shiva, place a significant deal of religious and cultural significance on the month of Sawan.



Sawan 2023: Important Dates

The month of Sawan will start this year on July 4 and conclude on August 31. In temples all around the nation, special prayers will be offered to Lord Shiva and his family during this period. Sawan is regarded as a holy month in which Lord Shiva is worshipped in hopes of attaining prosperity, marriage, and wealth.

Sawan First Somwar 2023

On July 10, Sawan's first Somwar Vrat starts. This year is particularly fortunate because, thanks to Adhik Shrawan Maas, Shrawan will last for two months after a lengthy break of 19 years.

First Somwar Of Sawan 2023: Puja Muhurat

On Sawan's first Monday, you can start the day by worshipping Lord Shiva (Mahadev) early in the morning. Shubh Muhurat for Sawan first Somwar begins from 05:30 to 07:14. In addition, the hours between 8:58 and 10:42 are auspicious.

First Sawan Somwar: Vrat Puja Vidhi

- Devotees perform Jalabhishek to the Shiv Ling during their visit to the Lord Shiva temple.

- Take a holy bath in the early morning hours, worship Lord Shiva's idol, and continue reciting 'Om Namah Shivaya' mantra.

- Offer the sacred deity with Belpatra, Doob, Kusha, Lotus, Neelkamal, Jawaphool Kaner, and Rye Flowers.

- In the name of Lord Shiva, the Mahamrutunjaya mantra is chanted 108 times.

- By offering milk, curd, ghee, honey, and Gangajal, rudrabhishek is performed.

- Alcohol consumption is definitely forbidden.

- To appease Lord Shiva, the Shiv Chalisa and Shiva Aarti are recited.

Sawan Somwar 2023: Vrat Katha

According to the Skanda Purana, Narada Muni questioned Lord Shiva about his intense passion for the Savan month. Lord Shiva claims that Goddess Sati underwent her father's disapproval because she vowed to have him as her spouse in each incarnation.

After her father insulted Shiva, Goddess Sati relinquished the body. Following this, the daughter of Himalaya and Naina, gave birth to Devi Parvati. In this birth as well, the Goddess gave Lord Shiva an intense fast in the month of Sawan in order to win his approval and marry him.

For Lord Shiva's blessing, sixteen Monday fasts have been observed starting in the month of Savan.

Sawan 2023: Lord Shiva Aarti

Om Jai Shiv Omkara,Swami Jai Shiv Omkara

Brahma, Vishnu, Sadashiv,Ardhangi Dhara

Om Jai Shiv Omkara

Ekanan ChaturananPanchanan Raje

Hansanan, GarudasanVrishvahan Saje

Om Jai Shiv Omkara

Do Bhuj, Chaar ChaturbhujDashabhuj Ati Sohe

Trigun Roop NirakhateTribhuvan Jan Mohe

Om Jai Shiv Omkara

Akshamala VanamalaMundamala Dhari

Tripurari KansariKar Mala Dhari

Om Jai Shiv Omkara

Shvetambar PitambarBaaghambar Ange

Sankadik GarunadikBhootadik Sange

Om Jai Shiv Omkara

Kar Ke Madhya KamandaluChakra Trishuldhari

Sukhakari DukhahariJagpalan Kari

Om Jai Shiv Omkara

Brahma Vishnu SadashivJanat Aviveka

Pranavakshara MadhyeYe Tinon Eka

Om Jai Shiv Omkara

Lakshmi Va SavitriParvati Sanga

Parvati Ardhangi,Shivalahari Ganga

Om Jai Shiv Omkara

Parvat Sauhen Parvati,Shankar Kailasa

Bhaang Dhatoor Ka Bhojan,Bhasmi Me vaasa

Om Jai Shiv Omkara

Jataa Me Ganga Bahat Hai,Gal Mundan Mala

Shesh Naag Liptavat,Odat Mrigchhala

Om Jai Shiv Omkara

Kashi Me Viraje Vishwanath,Nandi Brahmchari

Nit Uth Darshan Paavat,Mahima Ati Bhaari

Om Jai Shiv Omkara

Trigunswami Ji Ki AartiJo Koi Nar Gave

Kahat Shivanand Swami,Manvanchhit Phal Pave

Om Jai Shiv Omkara.

Sawan First Somwar Wishes 2023: Seek Mahadev's blessings

- As the auspicious month of Sawan starts may you and your family receive abundant blessings from Lord Shiva. Happy First Sawan Somwar!

- May Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva guide you as this holy month starts. Sawan ke Pehle Somwar ki shubh kaamnayen!

- May Lord Shiva bless you with success, happiness, peace, and prosperity this Sawan. Happy First Sawan Somwar!

- May Lord Shiva shower blessings on all and give power and strength to everyone facing difficulties in their lives. Happy First Sawan Somwar!

- On this auspicious day, may Lord Shiva rain his wonderful blessings upon all of us. Happy Sawan Somwar to you and your family.

- May Lord Shiva’s most benevolent blessings bring you pleasure, tranquilly, and good health. Happy First Sawan Somwar to you!

- On the auspicious day of Sawan Somwar, awaken your inner awareness to realise your true purpose in life. Har Har Mahadev!

- May Lord Shiva bestow good health and happiness on you and your family. Happy First Sawan Somwar wishes to you and your family.

- Let your prayers reach the feet of the lord Shiva and He elevates your fortunes on this day of Sawan! Happy Sawan Somwar to you.

- May Lord Shiva eliminate all your troubles and worries and bless you with health, happiness and success. Happy First Sawan Somwar 2023!

- May the Glory of Shiva Shankar bless your soul and banish all the troubles from your life. Enjoy the first Monday of this auspicious month, Happy Sawan.

- May Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati shower you with their choicest blessings on the pious occasion of Sawan. Om Namah Shivay!

- This Sawan Somwar, may Bholenath destroy all your sorrow and eliminate all the troubles to help you lead a happy and healthy life.

