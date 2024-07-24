Self-Care Day 2024: New Mommies Deserve Self-Care Break! 5 Things To Do

But it can also be overwhelming, and that's why it's so important to take care of yourself. As a new mom, you deserve some self-care time to recharge and feel your best.

Here are 5 simple and nurturing self-care tips shared by Saurabh Bothra, CEO & Certified Yoga Instructor, Habuild to help new moms stay happy, healthy, and ready to enjoy every moment with their little ones.

Yoga and Pranayama

They offer a gentle way to get your body moving again, reduce stress, and find some much-needed calm. Start with these simple poses & deep-breathing practices:

● Cat-Cow Pose

● Child's Pose

● Bridge Pose

● Downward-Facing Dog

● Legs Up the Wall Pose

● Deep Belly Breathing

● Nadi Shodhan Pranayam

These poses combined help in stretching the back, improving posture, and calming the mind, making you feel rejuvenated and more balanced - just what a new mom needs.

Journaling

It is a wonderful way for new moms to process their emotions and document their journey. It provides a safe space to express thoughts, reflect on daily experiences, and track personal growth. You can gain clarity, reduce stress, and celebrate small victories. Plus, it's a beautiful keepsake to look back on in the future.

Try Mandala Colouring

It is a soothing and creative activity that promotes mindfulness and relaxation. Spending time colouring intricate patterns can help reduce stress and bring a sense of calm and focus to your day. It's a simple yet effective way to unwind and tap into your creativity.

Nourishing Nutrition

Ensuring you eat balanced, nutritious meals is crucial for maintaining energy and overall health. Focus on incorporating fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins into your diet. Staying well-nourished helps you feel your best and provides the energy needed to care for your little one.

Connecting with Nature

Spending time outdoors, whether it's a short walk in the park or simply sitting in your garden, can be incredibly refreshing. Fresh air and sunlight can boost your mood, increase vitamin D levels, and provide a peaceful break from your daily routine.

Remember, taking care of yourself is the best way to take care of your little one. You can nurture your well-being and enjoy this special phase of motherhood with more balance and joy.