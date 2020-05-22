Shani Jayanti 2020: Amavasya timings, rituals and how to seek Lord's blessings!

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Shani Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Lord Shani - one of the important Navgrahas and as per Hindu mythology, the Lord of planet Saturn. The day is also known as Shani Amavasya and this year it is on May 22.

Shani Dev is the son of Surya Dev - the sun god. As per Hindu mythology, each day of the week is dedicated to a deity, therefore, Saturday is ruled by Saturn Lord—Shani Dev. There is a mention of the lord in ancient Puranas, medieval texts and scriptures.

According to North Indian Purnimant calendar, the Shani Jayanti is marked on Amavasya Tithi during Jyeshtha month whereas as per South Indian Amavasyant calendar Shani Jayanti falls on Amavasya Tithi during Vaishakha month. The Lunar month name differs but in both these calendars, the date of Shani Jayanti remains the same.

This year, it coincides with Vat Savitri Vrat on May 22 which is observed on Jyeshtha Amavasya in major North Indian states in the country.

Shani Jayanti Puja Timings:

Shani Jayanti on Friday, May 22, 2020

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 09:35 PM on May 21, 2020

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 11:08 PM on May 22, 2020

(as per drikpanchang.com)

Rituals:

On Shani Jayanti, devotees take a bath, wear clean clothes and observe a fast. Later in the day, visit a Shani temple to seek the Lord's blessings. Shani Dev is the god of justice, so whoever works hard, prays with utmost devotion, performs his duties rightfully gets rewarded by the Lord.

All those who suffer from any sort of Shani-related dosha can seek the Lord's blessings by worshipping him on this day. You can also recite Shani Dev mantras and meditate in silence.

You can visit any Shani Temple and offer jaggery and chana (black chickpeas or Gram) to the Lord. Also, black lentils (urad black dal) can be offered to the Lord as well. It is believed that the Saturn God also likes black colour and the mettle Iron (Loha) is associated with him. The devotees can give eatables along with the mettle utensils to the needy also.

Helping the poor and needy on this day can please the Lord and in turn, he will bless you.

Blessings of the Lord:

There is often a sense of fear which is invoked in most people while praying to the lord, as Shani Dev's 'sadhesati' and 'dhaiya' make people dread their fate more.

However, we must understand that the Lord is also another name for justice, so each individual goes through whatever Karma he or she has done.

Pray to Shani Dev with a pure heart, mind and soul.

Here's wishing a very happy Shani Jayanti to all our readers - Jai Shani Dev!