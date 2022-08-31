NewsLifestyleCulture
SHREEMANT DAGDUSHETH HALWAI GANPATI MANDIR 2022

Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati 2022 pratham darshan LIVE: Devotees throng Pune temple to seek Bappa's blessings on Ganesh Chaturthi!

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 today: Today, all Ganesh temples remain overcrowded with devotees thronging the premises to seek the divine blessings of the Lord. One of the most famous Gajanana Mandir is Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple in Pune, Maharashtra. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 04:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati 2022 pratham darshan LIVE: Devotees throng Pune temple to seek Bappa's blessings on Ganesh Chaturthi!

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, devotees across the globe welcomed the Lord with open arms amid loud chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'! The special day is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi and is the celebration of Lord Ganesha's birthday. 

Today, all Ganesh temples remain overcrowded with devotees thronging the premises to seek the divine blessings of the Lord. One of the most famous Gajanana Mandir is Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple in Pune, Maharashtra. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on August 31, 2022.

The day holds greater significance in Maharashtra and is celebrated as one of the major festivals in the state and is a 10-day affair. 

SHREEMANT DAGDUSHETH HALWAI GANPATI MANDIR LIVE DARSHAN 2022

Pune's famous and one of the oldest Bappa temples - Shreemant Dagdushekh Halwai Ganpati Mandir's Pratham darshan looked majestic. Bappa is all decked up and adorned with jewels. Maha Bhog was offered to the Lord including modaks and sweets.  

Devotees turn hosts to the Lord by inviting him to their homes. The more you worship with an open mind and sanctimonious thoughts—the more Ganpati will bestow you with wisdom, health, and prosperity. Besides Dagdusheth, Shree Siddhivinayak and Lalbaugcha Raja temples, Shree Ganesh Mandir Tekdi in Nagpur also had special morning prayer aarti rituals held today on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi amid huge gathering of devotees.

During Ganeshotsav, huge Ganpati pandals are decked up and devotees throng them in huge numbers, seeking his blessings.

Ganpati Bappa Morya!

 

Live Tv

Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir 2022Dagdusheth TempleDagdusheth live darshan 2022Ganesh Chaturthi 2022Ganesh Chaturthi live streamingLord GanpatiBappaShrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir Pune

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why world remembers Princess Diana?
DNA Video
DNA: Junk food can reduce our lives
DNA Video
DNA: Anna Hazare slams Kejriwal government
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan mulls for India amid flood crisis
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 30, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When Major Dhyan Chand faced Hitler
DNA Video
DNA: Truth behind the terror connections of madrassas in Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Ankita a victim of failed 'Love Jihad'?
DNA Video
DNA: Flood 'emergency' in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'trending' win against Pakistan on social media