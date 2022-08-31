New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, devotees across the globe welcomed the Lord with open arms amid loud chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'! The special day is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi and is the celebration of Lord Ganesha's birthday.

Today, all Ganesh temples remain overcrowded with devotees thronging the premises to seek the divine blessings of the Lord. One of the most famous Gajanana Mandir is Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple in Pune, Maharashtra. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on August 31, 2022.

The day holds greater significance in Maharashtra and is celebrated as one of the major festivals in the state and is a 10-day affair.

SHREEMANT DAGDUSHETH HALWAI GANPATI MANDIR LIVE DARSHAN 2022

Pune's famous and one of the oldest Bappa temples - Shreemant Dagdushekh Halwai Ganpati Mandir's Pratham darshan looked majestic. Bappa is all decked up and adorned with jewels. Maha Bhog was offered to the Lord including modaks and sweets.

Devotees turn hosts to the Lord by inviting him to their homes. The more you worship with an open mind and sanctimonious thoughts—the more Ganpati will bestow you with wisdom, health, and prosperity. Besides Dagdusheth, Shree Siddhivinayak and Lalbaugcha Raja temples, Shree Ganesh Mandir Tekdi in Nagpur also had special morning prayer aarti rituals held today on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi amid huge gathering of devotees.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Morning aarti performed and prayers offered at Shree Ganesh Mandir Tekdi in Nagpur, on the occasion of #GaneshChaturthi2022 pic.twitter.com/J79MCkNTkM — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2022

During Ganeshotsav, huge Ganpati pandals are decked up and devotees throng them in huge numbers, seeking his blessings.

Ganpati Bappa Morya!