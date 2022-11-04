Want destination beach wedding? Bookmark these 5 Indian places

Wedding season 2022: Wedding day is one of the most important days for any individual. It always has been a grand affair and grand wedding seems to have become a trend these days. With the influencer, celebrities and many others experimenting with the wedding planning, people these days have become more excited to make the D-day more innovative and creative. Thus, destination weddings are also a hot topic thus season. If you want a beach wedding rather than going for regular wedding, here's a list of destinations to begin a new journey with.

Goa

Talking about Indian beaches and it is impossible to not name Goa in the list. Nothing compares the beaches of Goa and this is the reason, it has always been a favourite destination for wedding.

Lakshadweep

Located off mainland India, Lakshadweep Islands can be the best option if you are looking for intimate wedding. It not only has some of the best beaches but is not frequently visited by travelers which makes it a crowd-free destination for weddings.

Alibaug

Those who want a break from the crowd and noise of Mumbai can always opt for Alibaug which is a nice option for couples for their D-day. Get the Goa beach vibes without being in Goa. Pick resort or hotel depending on your preference and begin a new journey of your life.

Kerala

Kerala’s immense beauty needs no introduction, and it is also believed to be the god’s own country. Kovalam, Varkala, Alappuzha, Cherai and Kozhikode are the places which are perfect for destination wedding. The warm and humid weather would be perfect for a winter wedding.

Havelock Island or Swaraj Dweep

Havelock could be the right destination if you want a dreamy wedding. The weather here is mild and thus, it would not be difficult for the couple, families and the guests as well.