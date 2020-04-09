What is Maundy Thursday and why is it important?

New Delhi: Maundy Thursday happens to be the Christian holy day falling on Thursday ahead of the Easter. Also known by the names like Holy Thursday, Covenant Thursday or the Thursday of Mysteries, it revers the Last Supper of Jesus Christ and washing of the feet (maundy).

Maundy is derived from the Latin word 'Mandatum' meaning commandment, referring to 'I give you a new commandment', (words of Jesus Christ).

Usually, it falls between March 19 to April 22 inclusive, depending upon Gregorian or Julian calendars. It is considered to be the 5th day of the Holy week which is preceded by Holy Wednesday and followed by Good Friday.

This year Good Friday will be marked on April 10.

With Maundy Thursday, the Easter Triduum begins which is a three-day period when passion, death, the resurrection of Jesus Christ is recalled. This is the period which sees Good Friday, Holy Saturday and finally Easter. Prayers are sung and the Lord is remembered.

Maundy - a Christian ritual of foot-washing takes place traditionally during Maundy Thursday church services.