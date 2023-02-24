What's Up In Delhi-NCR This Weekend? From Fests To Gigs - Check Events Happening From February 24-26

Things to do in Delhi-NCR this weekend: If you are bored of visiting those malls and cafes and wish to do something different then we’ve got you! Here’s a list of fests, and cultural festivals taking place in Delhi-NCR from February 24-26 which you must visit for a fun-filled day. These events include New Delhi World Book Fair, Jashn-e-Adab, 12th Art, Culture & Literature Festival 2023, Arth- Cultural Fest, and a stand-up comedy show by Sumukhi Sukesh to make you laugh your hearts out.

Here’s The List Of Events Happening In Delhi-NCR From February 24-26:

New Delhi World Book Fair 2023:

It's time to make some space on your shelves to welcome new books to your collection as the much-awaited World Book Fair is finally here. The New Delhi World Book Fair 2023 will be 9 days long and will take place at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The event will begin on February 25, when the Education Minister of India, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan will inaugurate the New Delhi World Book Fair at 3 pm.

The theme of the New Delhi World Book Fair 2023 would be ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,’ to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of India and its glorious history. To make the book fair more interactive, there will be interactions with War Heroes, recitals of Shaurya Gathas, Patriotic songs, stories, skits, and a lot more.

Dates: February 25-March 5

Location: Pragati Maidan

Timings: 11 am - 8 pm

Tickets: The tickets for New Delhi World Book Fair would cost Rs 10 for children and Rs 20 for adults. One can also avail of tickets online on insider. Entry would be from Gate no 4.

Jashn-e-Adab, 12th Art, Culture & Literature Festival 2023

Here’s something for all the poetry lovers out there! The Jashn-e-Adab, 12th Art, Culture, and Literature Festival is back with an aim to cherish cultural heritage through poetry, gazals, plays, Qawwalis, and many more fun-filled events. Jashn-e-Adab will further raise awareness amongst the masses about the contemporary situation of art and literature and how it impacts society via presentations, seminars, and panel discussions with various dignitaries from different fields.

To make this event a hit, it will also have an art exhibition and a book exhibition which will release and launch books written by budding writers.

Dates: February 24- February 26

Location: Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, Janpath, New Delhi

Timings: Timings may differ and depend on day-to-day events

Tickets: Entry is free of cost.

Arth- Cultural Fest

Arth- A Cultural Fest is one of the biggest cultural festivals of the country, as it takes you to rediscover the excellence of Indian literature, culture, heritage, society, music, art, and history. It is India’s first multi-regional cultural fest, which will take you on a journey to revisit the rich cultural heritage of India. Here you will discover the beauty of India, and the ‘Arth’ of Indian culture.

To enhance the cultural festival, many panelists, journalists, authors, historians, and some members of the parliament would be present. Further, the celebrity performances would be there to add stars to the event. Performances by Javed Ali, Parveen Sultana, Manav Kaul, and many others will be there to grace the event.

Dates: February 24-February 26

Location: Sunder Nursery

Tickets: Entry to Sunder Nursery is Rs 50, and entry to Arth-Cultural Fest is free by registration. Registration can be done via BookMyShow.

Stand up comedy by Sumukhi Suresh

Weekends come with the hope to relax and share a good laugh with your loved ones. Hence, to make you smile wide, the stand-up comedian Sumukhi Suresh, will be in town this weekend. Suresh, who is known for her humour across the country, is coming to Delhi-NCR to make her audience go ‘ROFL’ with her latest stand-up comedy ‘Hoemonal by Sumukhi Suresh.’

Date: February 24

Location: DLF Cyber Park- The Auditorium: Gurugram

Tickets: Interested people can avail tickets on BookMyShow for Rs 499.

Time: 7 pm