topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestyleCulture
WORLD SOIL DAY 2022

World Soil Day 2022: 'Where the food begins- History, significance and theme of this day

Food for people and animals is produced by plants growing on soil, which is a world made up of creatures, minerals, and organic materials. Yet too much soil is lost every minute. Read to find out the background of this day.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 10:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • World Soil Day is celebrated on 5th December every year
  • The theme for 2022 is 'Soil: Where Food Begins'
  • Soil erosion has become a global issue due to human negligence

Trending Photos

World Soil Day 2022: 'Where the food begins- History, significance and theme of this day

World Soil Day 2022: Soil, a combination of different minerals, organic substances, and living things, is the basis of all life on Earth. World Soil Day is observed annually on December 5 to raise awareness of the value of good soil and to encourage the sustainable management of soil resources.

One of the main soil degradation processes that endanger nutrition is soil nutrient loss. It is acknowledged as one of the most important global issues for sustainability and food security anywhere in the world.

World Soil Day 2022: History

The International Union of Soil Sciences (IUSS) recommended establishing a worldwide day to commemorate soil in 2002. Under the direction of the Kingdom of Thailand within the framework of the Global Soil Partnership, the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United States (FAO) supported the initiative and assisted in officially establishing World Soil Day.

The FAO Conference approved the day in June 2013 and campaigned for its official adoption at the 68th United Nations General Assembly. The UNGA declared December 5, 2014, to be the first World Soil Day that same year in December.

World Soil Day 2022: Significance

One of the most significant issues for global food security and sustainability is recognised as soil nutrient loss, a significant process of soil deterioration that threatens nutrition.

 

World Soil Day 2022: Theme

The theme for World Soil Day 2022 is "Soils: Where Food Begins". By addressing the rising issues with soil management, raising soil awareness, and enticing societies to enhance soil health, "Soils: Where Food Begins" hopes to increase public understanding of the value of preserving healthy ecosystems and promoting human wellbeing.

Live Tv

World Soil Day 2022World Soil DaysoilSoil erosionSoil Nutrients

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Online 'Investigation' of 'Cyber ​​Terrorist Attack'
DNA Video
DNA: When poisonous gas leaked in Bhopal in 1984
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'mastermind' of anti-Brahmin slogans in JNU?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Goldy Brar's detention
DNA Video
DNA: Allahabad HC official suspended for taking bribe using QR code
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How does Musk's 'brain chip' work?
DNA Video
DNA: Digital currency or magic wand!
DNA Video
DNA: Why was the administration shaken by the death of a rat?
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar's 'Bloody war' of sand and supremacy
DNA Video
DNA: The shocking video of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'