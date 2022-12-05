World Soil Day 2022: 'Where the food begins- History, significance and theme of this day

World Soil Day 2022: Soil, a combination of different minerals, organic substances, and living things, is the basis of all life on Earth. World Soil Day is observed annually on December 5 to raise awareness of the value of good soil and to encourage the sustainable management of soil resources.

One of the main soil degradation processes that endanger nutrition is soil nutrient loss. It is acknowledged as one of the most important global issues for sustainability and food security anywhere in the world.

World Soil Day 2022: History

The International Union of Soil Sciences (IUSS) recommended establishing a worldwide day to commemorate soil in 2002. Under the direction of the Kingdom of Thailand within the framework of the Global Soil Partnership, the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United States (FAO) supported the initiative and assisted in officially establishing World Soil Day.

The FAO Conference approved the day in June 2013 and campaigned for its official adoption at the 68th United Nations General Assembly. The UNGA declared December 5, 2014, to be the first World Soil Day that same year in December.

World Soil Day 2022: Significance

95% of the food we eat comes from our #soils.



But there are so many more reasons why we need to cherish the ground beneath our feet...#WorldSoilDay #Soils4Nutrition pic.twitter.com/TojrjzYReQ — Food and Agriculture Organization (@FAO) December 5, 2022

World Soil Day 2022: Theme

The theme for World Soil Day 2022 is "Soils: Where Food Begins". By addressing the rising issues with soil management, raising soil awareness, and enticing societies to enhance soil health, "Soils: Where Food Begins" hopes to increase public understanding of the value of preserving healthy ecosystems and promoting human wellbeing.