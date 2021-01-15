Delhi gears up for COVID-19 vaccination roll-out on January 16; check details of centres

The national capital is all set for the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccination exercise on Saturday at 81 centres with healthcare workers who have been in the forefront of the fight against the pandemic to be given the shots first. The inoculation drive will be kicked off from the state-run LNJP Hospital with a simple ceremony in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

READ | PM Modi to launch world’s largest COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16

The 81 sites include six central government facilities -- AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, RML Hospital, Kalawati Saran Children Hospital and two ESI hospitals. The rest 75 centres, spanning all 11 districts of Delhi, include Delhi government-run facilities such as LNJP Hospital, GTB Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, DDU Hospital, BSA Hospital, Delhi State Cancer Institute, ILBS Hospital, and private facilities such as Max Hospital, Fortis Hospital, Apollo Hospital and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

READ | COVID-19 vaccines' interchangeability not permitted, pregnant and lactating women shouldn't be administered shot

As per news agency PTI, a senior official on January 14 had said Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield will be administered at 75 centres while Bharat Biotech-made Covaxin doses will be given at the remaining six facilities. However, he did not clarify which of these hospitals will be the six centres where the vaccine made by Bharat Biotech will be used.

READ | This is how Delhi is preparing for tomorrow's COVID-19 vaccination drive, check pics

CM Kejriwal has said the Delhi government is fully prepared for the vaccination roll-out starting January 16, with over 8,000 healthcare workers to be given the shots every scheduled day in the national capital. The city government has received in a total of 2.74 lakh doses of the vaccine so far from the Centre, which would be sufficient to cater to 1.2 lakh healthcare workers, he said.

READ | COVID-19: Centre notifies dos and don'ts before mega vaccination drive on January 16

"Every person will receive two doses, and the Centre has given 10 per cent extra in stock, in case of any mishappening, like damage of vials. There are a total of 2.4 lakh healthcare workers in Delhi who have registered for vaccination, and more doses are expected to arrive soon," he said.

The vaccine will be administered on four days of the week -- Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. It will not be given on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays when other regular vaccination work will be carried out. Each day 100 persons will be administered the vaccine at a site, he said and hoped the people of Delhi and the rest of the country will finally get rid of the virus after facing hardships for past several months.

Delhi has recorded over 6.31 lakh COVID-19 cases and 10,722 coronavirus deaths till Thursday, out of which 6,17,930 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated. The city government has announced that the vaccine will be provided to people in Delhi for free-of-cost. The immunisation exercise is voluntary.

Various hospitals, both government-run and private facilities are also geared up for the roll-out. From Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in North Delhi to Apollo Hospital in south Delhi, hospital authorities said they were all set for the exercise, with two dry-runs done in the past several days.

"Vaccination will commence after the nationwide inauguration of COVID-19 vaccination programme by the prime minister, and it will include 100 healthcare workers, including a mix of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff," said Dr D S Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), SGRH.

The first batch of Oxford Covishield vaccine containing 2.64 lakh doses had reached the Delhi's central storage facility at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital on Tuesday. Also, 20,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin made by Bharat Biotech had arrived at the RGSSH on Wednesday, officials said on Thursday, adding that the vaccine had been sent to various centres, but did not specify on the quantum of doses transported there.

India's drugs regulator has approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.

Dr Suneela Garg, public health expert and professor of excellence at Maulana Azad Medical College here, said the roll-out system will work akin to an electoral exercise. "Those who have registered themselves will get an SMS message, ahead of the actual day of vaccination, telling about the location of the centre and the date of vaccination," she said.

"At every site, one officer will check details and match it with those shown on CoWIN app for people, following which the necessary documents will be checked and then they will be taken one by one for vaccination," she said. There will be a nodal officer at each vaccination centre, which will have a waiting room, a vaccination room and an observation room, and social distancing norms will be in place.

COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network or CoWIN app and its ecosystem will be used to manage and scale up the massive vaccination drive. Everything will be fed to the database in real-time. Also, the person after being vaccinated will be kept under observation for any AEFI (adverse events following immunisation), Garg said.

The Delhi government is fully prepared to receive, store and administer COVID-19 vaccine to 51 lakh priority category persons in the city in the first phase of vaccination, Kejriwal had earlier said. These include healthcare workers, who will be first to receive, followed by frontline workers, people aged above 50 and those below 50 years but with co-morbidities, he added.

Centre details:

1 Delhi Central Delhi---Lok Nayak Hospital 110002 Public District Hospital

2 Delhi Central Delhi---Burari Hospital 110084 Public District Hospital

3 Delhi Central Delhi---St Stephens Hospital 110054 Pvt Private Hospital

4 Delhi Central Delhi---GB Pant Hospital 110002 Public District Hospital

5 Delhi Central Delhi---Dr. B L Kapur Memorial Hospital 110005 Pvt Private Hospital

6 Delhi Central Delhi---Sir Ganga Ram Hospital 110060 Pvt Private Hospital

7 Delhi Central Delhi---Dr. N.C. Joshi Hospital 110005 Public Sub Divisional Hospital

8 Delhi Central Delhi---Tirath Ram Shah Charitable Hospital 110054 Pvt Private Hospital

9 Delhi Central Delhi---Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital 110054 Public District Hospital

10 Delhi East Delhi---Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital 110091 Public District Hospital

11 Delhi East Delhi---Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya 110031 Public District Hospital

12 Delhi East Delhi---Max Patparganj 110092 Pvt Private Hospital

13 Delhi East Delhi---Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital 110096 Pvt Private Hospital

14 Delhi East Delhi---Metro Hospital and Cancer Institute 110092 Pvt Private Hospital

15 Delhi New Delhi---Charak Palika Hospital NDMC 110021 Public District Hospital

16 Delhi New Delhi---Delhi Cantt. General Hospital 110010 Public CHC

17 Delhi New Delhi---Primus Super Specialty Hospital 110021 Pvt Private Hospital

18 Delhi New Delhi---Northern Railway Central Hospital DH 110055 Public District Hospital

19 Delhi New Delhi---Indian Spinal Injuries Centre 110070 Pvt Private Hospital

20 Delhi North Delhi---Maharishi Valmiki Hospital 110039 Public District Hospital

21 Delhi North Delhi---Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital 110040 Public District Hospital

22 Delhi North Delhi---Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital 110033 Public District Hospital

23 Delhi North Delhi---Maha Durga Charitable Trust 110009 Pvt Private Hospital

24 Delhi North East Delhi---DH JPC Hospital 110053 Public District Hospital

25 Delhi North East Delhi---Panchsheel Hospitals Private ltd. 110053 Pvt Private Hospital

26 Delhi North West Delhi---Dr Baba Shahab Ambedkar Hospital Rohini DH 110085 Public District Hospital

27 Delhi North West Delhi---Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital Mangolpuri DH 110083 Public District Hospital

28 Delhi North West Delhi---Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital DH 110052 Public District Hospital

29 Delhi North West Delhi---Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital DH 110034 Public District Hospital

30 Delhi North West Delhi---Shree Agarsain International Hospital 110086 Pvt Private Hospital

31 Delhi North West Delhi---Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh 110088 Pvt Private Hospital

32 Delhi North West Delhi---Max Hospital 110088 Pvt Private Hospital

33 Delhi North West Delhi---Jaipur Golden Hospital 110085 Pvt Private Hospital

34 Delhi North West Delhi---Saroj Super Specialty Hospital 110085 Pvt Private Hospital

35 Delhi North West Delhi---Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Hospital 110085 Pvt Private Hospital

36 Delhi Shahdara---Doctor Hegdewar Arogya Sansthan DH 110032 Public District Hospital

37 Delhi Shahdara---Delhi State Cancer Institute DH 110095 Public Sub Divisional Hospital

38 Delhi Shahdara---Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital DH 110095 Public District Hospital

39 Delhi Shahdara---Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital Tahirpur DH 110093 Public District Hospital

40 Delhi Shahdara---IG ESI Hospital DH 110095 Public Sub Divisional Hospital

41 Delhi Shahdara---Shanti Mukand Hospital 110092 Pvt Private Hospital

42 Delhi South Delhi---Dr. Ambedkar Nagar SectorV DH 110062 Public District Hospital

43 Delhi South Delhi---Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital 110017 Pvt Private Hospital

44 Delhi South Delhi---Pushpawati Singhania Hospital Research Institute 110017 Pvt Private Hospital

45 Delhi South Delhi---ILBS Hospital 110070 Public District Hospital

46 Delhi South Delhi---Sitaram Bhartiya Institute of Science Research 110016 Pvt Private Hospital

47 Delhi South Delhi---Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital 110017 Public District Hospital

48 Delhi South Delhi---Medeor Hospital 110016 Pvt Private Hospital

49 Delhi South East Delhi---Batra Hospital And Medical Research Centre 110062 Pvt Private Hospital

50 Delhi South East Delhi---Hakeem Abdul Hameed Centenary Hospital 110062 Pvt Private Hospital

51 Delhi South East Delhi---Mool Chand Kharaiti Ram Hospital 110024 Pvt Private Hospital

52 Delhi South East Delhi---Fortis Escorts Heart Institute 110025 Pvt Private Hospital

53 Delhi South East Delhi---National Heart Institute 110065 Pvt Private Hospital

54 Delhi South East Delhi---VIMHANS Hospital 110065 Pvt Private Hospital

55 Delhi South East Delhi---Holy Family Hospital 110025 Pvt Private Hospital

56 Delhi South East Delhi---Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals 110076 Pvt Private Hospital

57 Delhi South West Delhi---Aakash Hospital 110075 Pvt Private Hospital

58 Delhi South West Delhi---Dental Centre Manipal Hospital 110075 Pvt Private Hospital

59 Delhi South West Delhi---Ayushman Hospital 110075 Pvt Private Hospital

60 Delhi South West Delhi---Venkateshwar Hospital 110075 Pvt Private Hospital

61 Delhi South West Delhi---Maharaja Agreson Dwarka 110077 Pvt Private Hospital

62 Delhi South West Delhi---Rao Tula Ram Hospital 110073 Public District Hospital

63 Delhi South West Delhi---Shri Dada Dev Matri Avum Shishu Chikitsalya Hosp. 110073 Public Sub Divisional Hospital

64 Delhi South West Delhi---Divya Prastha Hospital 110045 Pvt Private Hospital

65 Delhi South West Delhi---Bhagat Chandra Hospital 110045 Pvt Private Hospital

66 Delhi West Delhi---Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital DH 110015 Public District Hospital

67 Delhi West Delhi---Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital DH 110064 Public District Hospital

68 Delhi West Delhi---Guru Govind Singh Govt Hospital DH 110027 Public District Hospital

69 Delhi West Delhi---Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Hospital DH 110008 Public District Hospital

70 Delhi West Delhi---Super Speciality Hospital C 2B Janakpuri DH 110058 Public District Hospital

71 Delhi West Delhi---Action Cancer Hospital 110063 Pvt Private Hospital

72 Delhi West Delhi---Maharaja Agrasen Hospital 110026 Pvt Private Hospital

73 Delhi West Delhi---Mata Chanan Devi Hospital 110058 Pvt Private Hospital

74 Delhi West Delhi---Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute 110063 Pvt Private Hospital

75 Delhi West Delhi---Sehgal Neo Hospital 110063 Pvt Private Hospital