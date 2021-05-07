हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal to review COVID-19 situation, demand for medical oxygen in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Friday review the COVID-19 situation and the daily demand for medical oxygen in the national capital.

Arvind Kejriwal to review COVID-19 situation, demand for medical oxygen in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Friday review the COVID-19 situation and the daily demand for medical oxygen in the national capital.

The COVID-19 review meeting, which will be held at the chief minister's residence, will be attended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, health secretary and all the district magistrates.

The national capital recorded 335 COVID-19 deaths in a day and 19,133 new cases even as the positivity rate dropped below 25 per cent for the first time since April 18, according to the bulletin issued by the Delhi health department on Thursday. 

 

 

Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court directed the Centre to ensure that Delhi gets 700 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen supply every day. Soon after that, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called for a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

This top court order has come as a relief to the people of Delhi. For over two weeks Delhi`s hospitals have been fighting for oxygen supply. 

Delhi had received 730 MT of oxygen on Wednesday and had requested the Centre to continue supplying 700 metric tonnes of oxygen every day.

Kejriwal had on Thursday said that the Delhi government is capable of increasing around 9000-9500 beds for COVID-19 infected patients at it existing Covid care centres including hospitals.

In its order, the Supreme Court directed the Centre, "When we say 700 MT, it means (the amount of medical oxygen to be supplied) every day to Delhi. Please do not drive us to a situation to take coercive steps. We are clarifying that it will be 700 MT every day."

According to the Delhi government`s data, out of 1919 ICU beds with ventilators available in Delhi`s hospitals, only four are vacant (till 2.30 PM on Friday).

Tags:
Arvind KejriwalCOVID-19DelhiMedical Oxygenlockdown 2.0lockdown 2021Coronavirus
