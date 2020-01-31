BJP will win 40 seats in Delhi assembly election: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has exuded confidence that his party BJP will win at least 40 seats in the crucial Delhi assembly election 2020. ''BJP will win 40 seats in Delhi assembly election,'' Shah said. However, the Home Minister said this off the record while speaking to Zee Media.

According to party insiders, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has carried out an inside survey to determine its standing within the Delhi assembly elections. The finding of the party's internal survey shows the party to be winning somewhere between 35-40 seats.

However, no official word has come regarding the party's internal survey. But, if the internal survey proves true, BJP can win 40 seats in Delhi. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has earlier claimed that his party will win more than 47 seats on this election.

Earlier on Friday, BJP released its election manifesto (Sankalp Patra) for the February 8 assembly polls in the city and promised better education and clean air, along with several other things for a better Delhi.

Live TV

Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Prakash Javadekar, Harsh Vardhan and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari were present at the Delhi BJP office to release the `Sankalp Patra` titled `Desh Badla, Ab Delhi Badlo` (the country has changed, now change Delhi).

Tiwari said the party will form a colony development board for the development of the new authorised colonies in the national capital. The party promised it will formulate a scheme to encourage and provide financial assistance to the cycle rickshaw pullers to switch to e-rickshaws.

`House for all by 2022` and better connectivity are also BJP`s promise to the city. "An `Economic Backward Classes Commission` will be set up for the development of the economically backward people (EWS) in the general class," said the BJP manifesto.

It promised 10,000 green buses, a Green Industry Corridor to check air pollution. It also promised Delhi Yamuna Development Board for cleaning the Yamuna. On the education front, the manifesto promises 10 new colleges, a cycle for EWS girls in Class 9 and 12 and an e-scooty and helmet for EWS girls under the `Beti Bacho, Beti Padhao` scheme.

The party promised piped drinking water for all by 2024 along with the implementation of Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Awas schemes in the city. The people from the EWS category will get wheat flour at Rs 2 per kg if the BJP came to power, says the manifesto.

The 56-page document in Hindi has a large picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- the face for BJP for the Delhi Assembly elections. The cover page also has the picture of BJP President J.P. Nadda and city chief Manoj Tiwari.

Delhi goes to the polls on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11.