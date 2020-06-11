COVID-19 cases doubling in two weeks; 15000 more beds being prepared: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain

NEW DELHI: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Thursday expressed serious concerns over rapidly increasing coronavirus cases in the national capital. Addressing an online press briefing, the Health Minister said there were 32810 COVID-19 cases in Delhi on Wednesday, out of which 1500 are new cases.

The minister informed that there are 19581 active cases and nearly 5200 people under treatment in various hospitals.

In view of the rising number, Jain said that the Delhi government is planning to prepare 15000 additional beds at the Banquet Hall and Stadium by June 30.

“We have 11 thousand beds at present. Preparations are underway at Baquet Hall, Community Hall, Stadium etc to prepare more beds on a large scale,” Jain said.

Replying to a question on the high number of deaths in Delhi, Jain said, “corona patients are doubling in 2 weeks. Cases are constantly doubling that is why it is visible.”

On complaints of patients not getting proper treatment, the minister said, “Proper care is being given to every patient. We have said that if the report has not come and the condition of the patient is bad then we will have to admit him. Corona cases are being treated in 90 private hospitals in Delhi. Five hospitals of Delhi Government have been made fully COVID-19 Hospitals. There are 10000 beds at the moment.”

Replying to a question that private hospitals do not want to keep corona patients with other patients in hospitals, he said both types of treatment are being done in hospitals like RML Safdarjung.

When asked to admit if there is community transmission in Delhi, Jain said, “All the scientists and experts are with the central government, they will tell whether there is a community spread or not.’’

When asked about viral videos showing corpses at LNJP Hospital, the Minister said, “We need to understand such videos are also watched by doctors, nurses and other medical staff. They are being demoralised by such videos. I know many people myself who have not been home till many months and have been working day and night .. There are also people who we say go home in 15 days but they refuse .. They have given their life to fight the virus. I have also seen that video. If someone dies, it is sad. But there is a proper process to cover those dead bodies for their proper disposal. If such allegations continue, then the whole health system will collapse.”

The minister also assured that he will look into the mater.

Responding to a question on elderly deaths due to COVID-19, the Minister said, “This is why we are repeatedly telling them not to get out. If someone has major illnesses like cancer, respiratory disease or heart problems, then more attention is needed. If we save these people, then the need for hospitalization will be less and deaths will also be reduced.”.

The reaction from Delhi Health Minister came on a day when India reported nearly 10K fresh COVID-19 cases, 357 deaths in a day.

Five months since the first case was reported in India, 9,996 COVID-19 cases were reported in a day, as deaths due to the Coronavirus crossed the 8,000-mark with 357 people succumbing to the pandemic within 24-hours, the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

For the second consecutive day, the number of recoveries (1,41,028) remained higher than the active ones (1,37,448) as 2,243 persons were cured and discharged during the day, even as the total Covid toll in the country reached 8,102, more than 70 per cent due to comorbidities.

With a whooping total of 2,86,579 cases, India remained the fifth worst-hit nation as the US topped the chart with 20,00,464 cases. Brazil is second (7,72,416), then Russia (4,93,023) and United Kingdom (2,91,588).

Maharashtra remained the worst hit state in the country with total inching close to 95,000 mark with 94,041 total cases including 3,438 deaths and 44,517 recoveries. It is followed by Tamil Nadu (36,841) and the national capital on the third number.