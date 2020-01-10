Delhi Police probe shows Left-wing students involved in JNU violence: Prakash Javadekar

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said that the findings of the probe conducted by Delhi Police have shown that Left-wing students were involved in the violence that broke out inside Jawaharlal Nehru Unversity on January 5.

Addressing a press conference, Javadekar said, ''Today's press conference by Delhi Police established that for last five days the chorus that was created deliberately to blame ABVP, BJP and others, that wasn't true. It's the left organisations that pre-planned violence, disabled the CCTV and destroyed the server.''

The minister also blamed the Congress-led opposition for spreading rumours and running a smear campaign against the Modi government over the JNU violence.

The statement from the Union Minister came shortly after the Delhi Police on Friday released pictures of nine suspects, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, allegedly involved in the JNU campus violence on January 5.

Addressing a press conference, DCP, Crime, Joy Tirkey said that four of the nine suspects belong to the JNU.

"Those identified by us include - Chunchun Kumar, Pankaj Mishra, Aishe Ghosh, Waskar Vijay, Sucheta Talukraj, Priya Ranjan, Dolan Sawant, Yogendra Bhardwaj, Vikas Patel," DCP Tirkey, who is heading a Special Investigation Team, said.

The police claimed that they zeroed in on the suspects after analysing footage obtained from several videos of the violent incident that resulted in injuries to more than 30 students and teaching staff.

Tirkey said that members of Left-affiliated students wing AISA, AISF, SFI and DSF had tried to obstruct student registrations for the winter semester.

They started creating hurdles in the registration process from January 1 and continued to do so till January 5, which ultimately led to the violence, he added.

The senior police official said that no suspect had been detained yet but the process of interrogation of suspects would begin soon.

Three cases have been registered till now, and they are being investigated by us, the SIT chief said.

Meanwhile, Ghosh and her associates, named by the Delhi Police, denied the charges.

Ever since January 5, when a group of masked people assaulted students and some teaching staff on campus, JNU has been claims and counter-claims by Left and the RSS-affiliated ABVP over who started the violence on campus.